LNT Gold Pro

  • Experts
  • Ngoc Tung Le
    Ngoc Tung Le

    Ngoc Tung Le

    5 (1)
    🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients We’ve partnered with top-tier brokers to ensure that our users benefit from the best possible trading environments—whether it’s tighter spreads, lower commissions, or faster execution speeds. These advantages help maximize profitability and support the
    2 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.4
  • Activations: 5

LNT GOLD PRO – SMART HEDGING & BALANCE SYSTEM

LNT GOLD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines a high-speed DCA engine, controlled hedging, and an advanced balance recovery algorithm to recover losing positions efficiently while maintaining strict risk management.

Note: Join the group LNT GOLD PRO to get the file set for backtesting and receive usage instructions— CLICK HERE NOW

Minimum recommended capital: 

  • $100,000 Standard Account or Cent Account (100,000 cents)

Live Trading Signal

Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: (In the screenshot and in the comments)

Why Choose LNT GOLD PRO?

  • Unlike traditional Grid or Hedge EAs that rely on unlimited hedging or fixed recovery distances, LNT GOLD PRO limits hedge exposure and dynamically activates Hedge and Balance based on real market structure, reducing recovery distance, improving capital efficiency, and adapting intelligently to changing market conditions.
  • Dynamic Market Structure Recovery (Hedge and Balance positions are triggered according to real-time market structure instead of fixed price distances, allowing the EA to adapt naturally to changing market conditions.)
  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Intelligent DCA + Smart Hedging + Balance Recovery technology
  • BUY and SELL trading groups operate independently
  • Hedge is limited to Level 1, preventing unlimited hedge accumulation
  • Balance recovery replaces continuous hedging to accelerate basket recovery
  • High-speed tick-by-tick execution engine
  • Multiple Take Profit management modes
  • Optimized for fully automated long-term trading
Main Features

LNT GOLD PRO continuously analyzes market structure instead of relying on fixed recovery distances. Hedge and Balance orders are activated only after structural confirmation, enabling the EA to respond more intelligently to changing market conditions while reducing unnecessary exposure.

  • Intelligent DCA Engine

Adaptive DCA system optimized specifically for Gold volatility.

  • Smart Hedging System

Controlled hedge activation with maximum Level 1 protection.

  • Advanced Balance Recovery

Balance orders reduce recovery distance instead of opening unlimited hedge positions.

  • Independent BUY & SELL Management

Each trading direction is managed separately with its own recovery cycle.

  • Tick-by-Tick Execution

Fast trigger scanning minimizes missed opportunities during rapid price movement.

  • Multiple Take Profit Modes

Choose the exit method that best fits your trading style:

  1. Take Profit by Points
  2. Take Profit by Profit (USD)
  3. Combined Mode (whichever target is reached first)
Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended Broker: Standards broker (spread below 40 points)
  • VPS: Highly recommended for stable 24/7 low-latency operation
Support

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system for installation, configuration, and product-related questions.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Past performance, optimization results, live signals, and historical backtests do not guarantee future performance.

Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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Tina98
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Tina98 2026.07.30 13:56 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Reply from developer Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.30 14:16
Thank you
TMTS2040229478
19
TMTS2040229478 2026.07.30 09:09 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Reply from developer Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.30 09:37
Thank you for your feedback. Please contact me to receive the setup file before running the bot.
anhkh
19
anhkh 2026.07.30 03:22 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Reply from developer Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.30 09:37
Thank you for your feedback.
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