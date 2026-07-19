Redline Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5

Redline - Account/Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5 — Daily Loss, Max Drawdown & Equity Protection Watchdog

You're in the right place if you searched for: drawdown limiter, daily loss protection, equity guard, prop firm risk manager, account protector, FTMO drawdown tool, funded account protection.

Redline is a NON-TRADING safety layer. It opens no trades and has no signals. It sits on one chart and polices your ENTIRE account — manual trades, other EAs, copy trading — every single second. When one of YOUR limits is hit, it closes everything, deletes pending orders, and locks the account before a bad moment becomes a blown challenge.

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💔 WHY TRADERS FAIL CHALLENGES

Most traders don't fail prop firm challenges because of a bad strategy. They fail because nothing STOPPED them. You knew the daily limit. You watched the equity slide. You took one more revenge trade anyway — and the account was disqualified. Discipline is not information. Discipline is enforcement. Redline is enforcement.

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⭐ THE PERSONAL BUFFER — what no prop firm gives you

Prop firms enforce their limits at the cliff edge — the moment AFTER you've already failed. Redline lets you draw your own line a step INSIDE the firm's.

Example: the firm fails you at −5% daily. You set your Redline at −4%. Equity touches −4% → all positions closed, pending orders deleted, account locked, push notification sent to your phone — in about one second. The lock clears automatically at the next daily reset. Your challenge survives, you lost 4% instead of the account.

That buffer between your line and theirs is your margin of safety. No prop firm offers this. Redline exists for it.

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🔒 WHAT REDLINE ENFORCES — 7 independent rules, enable only what you need

✔ Daily Loss Limit — equity-based, so floating P/L counts (exactly how firms fail you). In % or currency. Breach = close-all + lock that self-clears at your daily reset.
✔ Maximum Drawdown — the hard floor. Static, Trailing, or Hybrid model to match your firm; trail updates end-of-day or intraday. Breach = close-all + FATAL lock that survives everything until you deliberately reset it.
✔ Profit Target — hit your goal, Redline closes all and HOLDS the win so you can't give it back.
✔ Consistency (Best-Day) — for payout-ratio firms: live projection of your safe daily ceiling, plus an optional force-close cap.
✔ Max Lot — oversized position? Trimmed back to your cap with a partial close. You stay in the trade, right-sized.
✔ Auto SL/TP — any position missing a stop gets one (points or % of entry) after a grace period. Never overwrites yours.
✔ Weekend Flatten — force-flat across your weekend window (crypto included). Nothing held over the gap, no pending orders left armed.

Every enforcement rule can also run in ALERT-ONLY mode first — watch how it behaves before you hand it the keys.

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♻ A LOCK THAT STAYS LOCKED

This is where most protection tools quietly fail: restart the terminal and the lock is gone, the drawdown anchor re-baselines, and the account silently reopens. Redline rebuilds its state from the broker's own data on every restart — a locked account comes back LOCKED, your peak-equity anchor stays put, through restart, reconnect, recompile, VPS reboot. While locked, it re-flattens every second, so trades opened by another EA die on arrival.

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🖥 THE COCKPIT

One clean panel: equity, daily loss headroom, drawdown floor, consistency ratio, profit progress bar, trading-days counter, countdown to daily reset, and a color status banner — green MONITORING, yellow WEEKEND, red LOCKED. One glance = full risk picture.

🔔 Alerts that matter: approach warnings BEFORE a trigger (default: at 85% of a limit), instant lock alerts, and a heads-up if it can't act (market closed). Push to your phone, terminal popup, Experts log — each on its own toggle.

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🏢 WORKS WITH EVERY PROP FIRM

Redline doesn't hardcode firm rules; you enter YOUR numbers (limits, reset time GMT offset, drawdown model), so it matches any firm, current or future, including your own private risk rules on a personal account.

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💡 TWO REAL SITUATIONS

The 3 AM runaway: your EA misfires overnight and stacks losing positions. You're asleep. Redline isn't — equity touches your buffer, everything is closed and locked, and your phone tells you what happened instead of your firm's dashboard telling you it's over.

The revenge spiral: two losses before lunch, and you're about to "win it back" with double size. The approach warning already pinged at 85% of your daily limit. The third trade pushes equity to your Redline — closed, locked until tomorrow's reset. The challenge is still alive.

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⚙ EVERY INPUT EXPLAINED — zero guesswork

ACCOUNT BASELINE
• InitialBalance — your challenge size. 0 = auto-detect from deposit history (verify on panel).

DAILY RESET CLOCK — set these to match your firm
• ResetGmtOffset — GMT offset of your firm's reset zone (FTMO ≈ 2; adjust for DST by hand).
• ResetHour — hour (0–23, in that offset) your trading day rolls.

EXECUTION
• TimerSeconds — how often Redline checks (default 1 second). DebugHeartbeat — verbose log, testing only.

DAILY LOSS
• DailyLoss_Value — your trigger, 0 = off. DailyLoss_Unit — percent or currency. DailyLoss_Basis — % measured vs initial / current / day-start balance. DailyLoss_Action — close+lock, or alert-only. DailyLoss_FirmPct — the firm's real % (shown on panel for reference, never enforced).

MAX DRAWDOWN
• MaxDD_Value / MaxDD_Unit / MaxDD_Action / MaxDD_FirmPct — same pattern as Daily Loss.
• MaxDD_Mode — Static (floor fixed at initial balance) / Trailing (floor rises with your best equity) / Hybrid (trails, then freezes).
• MaxDD_Recalc — trailing updates at end-of-day or intraday. MaxDD_HybridLock + MaxDD_LockLevel — when the hybrid floor freezes.

CONSISTENCY (BEST DAY)
• Consistency_ThresholdPct — max % one day may be of total profit, 0 = off. Consistency_Basis — vs positive days or net. Consistency_Mode — advisory projection, or profit-cap force-close (cap = threshold% × profit target).

AUTO SL / TP
• AutoSL_Mode / AutoSL_Value and AutoTP_Mode / AutoTP_Value — off / points / % of entry + the distance. AutoSLTP_GraceSeconds — wait before applying so you can set your own first.

MAX LOT
• MaxLot — max lots per position, 0 = off. Excess is partial-closed back to the cap.

PROFIT TARGET & TRADING DAYS
• ProfitTarget_Value / ProfitTarget_Unit — your lock-the-win goal vs initial balance, 0 = off.
• MinDays_Mode / MinDays_Target / MinDays_ProfitPct — trading-days counter on the panel (informational only).

WEEKEND
• Weekend_Enable + StartDay / StartHour / EndDay / EndHour — the force-flat window, in your reset-clock time.

NOTIFICATIONS
• Notify_Master — master switch. Notify_Push / Notify_Alert / Notify_Print — phone push / popup+sound / Experts log.
• ApproachWarnPct — warn when you reach this % of any trigger (default 85, 0 = off).

LOCKDOWN CONTROL
• ResetLockdown — set true ONCE to clear any active lock (the only way to clear a fatal max-DD lock). Then set back to false.

PANEL
• ShowPanel / PanelCorner — cockpit on/off and which chart corner.

Setup is 4 steps: attach to any chart → set your reset clock → set your triggers inside the firm's limits → AutoTrading on. Done — Redline validates every input on start and refuses to run on a broken value rather than mis-protect you.

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❓ FAQ

Does Redline open trades? Never. It only closes, trims, locks, and warns. It is protection, not a strategy — it does not generate profit.
Does it need to run 24/7? Yes — it can only protect while running (terminal open, AutoTrading enabled). Use a VPS for full coverage.
How fast does it react? Within its check interval — default 1 second. It is not sub-tick.
What if the market is closed at breach? It alerts you immediately and closes the moment the market reopens — and keeps the account locked meanwhile.
Does a restart clear a lock? No. Locks, anchors, and progress survive restart, reconnect, and recompile.
Will it fight my other EAs? It doesn't touch them — until a rule is breached. Then it closes their positions too. That's the point.
Strategy Tester? It loads and the panel works, but real value shows on a live/demo account — timer-based, account-wide logic doesn't fully exercise in the tester. Test-drive it on demo first.

⚠️ Redline is a risk-management utility. Firms may compute metrics slightly differently — always mirror YOUR firm's current rules in the inputs and verify against their official dashboard. Correct configuration is your responsibility.

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Your strategy gets you through the challenge. Redline makes sure one bad hour doesn't take it away. Attach it before your next session — the line you draw today is the account you still have tomorrow.

Keywords: prop firm risk manager MT5, drawdown limiter, daily loss limit EA, equity protection utility, FTMO drawdown protection, funded account guard, max drawdown EA, account protector MT5, prop firm challenge tool, close all positions EA, equity guardian, risk management utility MetaTrader 5
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
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