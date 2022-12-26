Alien Forex Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Alien Forex Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now!


The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and using percent level step of 1st lot size for MARTINGALE.

He can recovery with H4 and Daily timeframe with smart martingale and scalping strategy.

No more indicator.

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade.
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes) with your money management too.
For factory magic number, The Ai Robot working auto trade by your inputs value.
For magic number 0, You can hand trade together with the Ai Robot and he auto close all by money profit for you.

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and low spread of other account type.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading. 

Super Special Price : 463USD for 10 copies only, Normal Price 2,894USD



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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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