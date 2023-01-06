Big News Trader Robot

Do You Like Catching 100+, 500+ Pips In Seconds, Trading During High Impact News Like NFP, and CPI..?

I have been trading news for 2 year with my mentor Raja Banks, playing the Buy Stop, Sell Stop pending orders.

In normal news events price shots straight-down or straight-up based on the data of the event, and sometimes it whipsaws up and down.

As a manual trader, somedays I would miss out on securing big profits because price moved too quick, and retraced back to hit my Stop Loss, or even Blow my account. 

Big News Trader Robot has helped me to automate most necessary functions during high news event. Now I just click one Button and let it play out.

TRADE NEWS BUTTON:
> Opens Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders
> If Buy Stop activates, Sell Stop is cancelled immediately, If Sell Stop activates, Buy Stop is cancelled immediately
> Default Stop Loss
> Default Take Profit
> Automated Break Even
> Automated Take Profit Levels, TP1, TP2, and TP3
> Closes open trades if Account Maximum Drawdown is reached
> High spread/slippage prevention

<> Trailing Stop Loss, and more other functions coming soon..

NB:
* Any function can be switched On/Off
* Use a Strategy Tester on your MT5 to back-test past news events.
* News are highly unpredictable, there's still more tests to be done in the live markets.

* Feedback, recommendations, and critics are highly appreciated

- Recommended pairs to trade > XAUUSD, USDJPY, US30, NASDAQ100

INPUTS:

Time Frame Candle to use (1hr/30min/15min) = Checks the Time Frame to use for placing pending orders.
>(Select time frame to use)

Candle (Previous candle/Current candle) = Checks the Candle stick to use for placing pending orders.
>(select candle to use)

Buy Stop distance from selected Candle High = Checks the distance from the candle to place Buy & Sell Stop pending orders.
>(input distance in pips)

Sell Stop distance from selected Candle Low  = Checks the distance from the candle to place Buy & Sell Stop pending orders.
>(input distance in pips)

Default Stop Loss(Yes/No) = Sets Stop Loss level for Buy & Sell Stop pending orders.
>(input Stop Loss level in pips)

Default Take Profit(Yes/No) = Sets Final Take Profit level for Buy & Sell Stop pending orders. 
>(input Take profit target in pips)

Partial Take Profit 1(Yes/No) = Secures Partial Profits when TP1 level is reached.
>(input Partial Take Profit target in pips)
>(input percentage to close for TP1) = Determines the position percentage to close when TP1 level is reached.

Partial Take Profit 2(Yes/No) = Secures Partial Profits when TP2 level is reached.
>(input Partial Take Profit target in pips)
>(input percentage to close for TP2) = Determines the position percentage to close when TP2 level is reached.

Partial Take Profit 3(Yes/No) = Secures Partial Profits when TP3 level is reached.
>(input Partial Take Profit target in pips)
>(input percentage to close for TP3) = Determines the position percentage to close when TP3 level is reached.

Auto Break Even(Yes/No) = Automatically moves the Default Stop Loss to Break Even.
>(input number of pips to reach before Auto Break Even) 

Maximum Account drawdown percentage(Yes/No) = Checks and close open trades if Maximum Account Drawdown is reached.
>(input maximum account drawdown percentage)

Spread/Slippage Tolerance(Yes/No) = Prevents the pending orders activation during high spread/slippage.  
>(input maximum pips of Spread/Slippage tolerance)

Idea inspired by: Raja Banks
Powered by: TradeLimit Risk Management Tool
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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