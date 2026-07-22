NFP Gold Assassin

NFP Gold Assassin - Professional Gold Trading EA v3.400

=== Strategy Overview ===
NFP Gold Assassin is a dual-strategy EA specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) during Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) releases. It automatically detects NFP release times and executes trades based on two independent strategies.

=== Why Choose NFP Gold Assassin? ===

Most EAs trade dozens or even hundreds of times per day, seemingly active but filled with uncertainty—they open positions regardless of market conditions, diluting win rates with noise. After a year, commissions eat into profits and drawdowns devour capital.

NFP Gold Assassin takes a completely different approach:

    Trade only once per month at the moment of highest certainty
    NFP is one of the most impactful economic data releases in global markets. Every month on the first Friday, gold experiences sharp volatility (averaging 50-100 pips). We only trade at this single moment, never wasting an entry.

    Multi-source data cross-validation ensures 100% accuracy
    Simultaneously queries MQL5 Calendar, ForexFactory, and BLS. Trades only when any source confirms NFP day. No more loose "Friday + day ≤ 14" logic—completely eliminates false trades on non-NFP days.

    No signal = No trade
    If the month's NFP data is close to forecast with no clear market direction, the EA identifies "no trading opportunity" and skips automatically. Better to miss than to lose.

    Win rate comes from focus
    Only 12 trades per year (or fewer), each a high-certainty opportunity. Far more reliable than trading 100 times daily relying on luck.

    Backtested: High returns, low drawdown
    Built-in complete NFP historical data (23 dates from 2025-2026), backtesting shows excellent win rate and profit factor.

=== Strategy 1: Data Analysis Strategy ===

    Automatically fetches NFP data from 4 sources: MT5 Calendar, ForexFactory, BLS, embedded CSV
    Quad-source cross-validation ensures 100% data accuracy
    Compares Actual vs Forecast/Previous
    NFP weaker than expected → BUY gold (USD weakens, bullish for gold)
    NFP stronger than expected → SELL gold (USD strengthens, bearish for gold)
    Fixed stop loss, 10:1 risk-reward ratio
    Automatically closes positions 5 minutes before release to avoid holding risk

=== Strategy 2: ATR Breakout Strategy ===

    Captures the candle before NFP release
    Sets breakout buy/sell levels based on candle amplitude
    Automatically enters when price breaks through
    ATR-based dynamic trailing stop (Chandelier Exit)
    Auto-breakeven moves stop to cost when profit target reached

=== Core Features ===

    Auto-detect NFP time: Compatible with any timezone broker, just set server time manually
    Smart DST handling: Automatically detects whether broker uses daylight saving time
    Multi-source NFP day detection: CSV + MQL5 Calendar + ForexFactory + BLS, all four verified simultaneously
    Dynamic lot calculation: Automatically calculates optimal lot size based on account balance, leverage, and real-time gold price
    Max lot cap: Default 18.88 lots, prevents overtrading
    Breakeven protection: Automatically moves stop to cost when profit target reached
    Chandelier Exit: ATR-based dynamic trailing stop, letting profits run
    Auto-symbol detection: Supports XAUUSD, GOLD and variants
    Backtesting ready: Built-in historical NFP data, full backtest functionality
    Compatible with all brokers: Tested on Pepperstone, IC Markets, FP Markets and major platforms

=== Recommended Settings ===

    Minimum capital: $500
    Timeframe: M1
    Symbol: XAUUSD
    Risk: 10% per trade (adjustable)
    Max lots: 18.88 (adjustable)

=== Launch Special ===
This EA is newly launched at a limited-time promotional price of . Price will increase to $1099 after full verification. Now is the best time to get it.

=== Version History ===
v3.400: Multi-source NFP day detection (CSV+MQL5+FF+BLS), completely fixed false NFP day trades
v3.300: Fixed live trading logic, updated NFP dates through 2026
v3.200: Manual timezone setup, compatible with all brokers
v3.188: Fixed live timezone (UTC to server time)
v3.000: Dual strategy integration, candle amplitude filter
v2.000: Multi-source data support

=== Disclaimer ===
Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper money management. The EA is a tool; trading responsibility lies with you.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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