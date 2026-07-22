NFP Gold Assassin - Professional Gold Trading EA v3.400



=== Strategy Overview ===

NFP Gold Assassin is a dual-strategy EA specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) during Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) releases. It automatically detects NFP release times and executes trades based on two independent strategies.



=== Why Choose NFP Gold Assassin? ===



Most EAs trade dozens or even hundreds of times per day, seemingly active but filled with uncertainty—they open positions regardless of market conditions, diluting win rates with noise. After a year, commissions eat into profits and drawdowns devour capital.



NFP Gold Assassin takes a completely different approach:



Trade only once per month at the moment of highest certainty

NFP is one of the most impactful economic data releases in global markets. Every month on the first Friday, gold experiences sharp volatility (averaging 50-100 pips). We only trade at this single moment, never wasting an entry.



Multi-source data cross-validation ensures 100% accuracy

Simultaneously queries MQL5 Calendar, ForexFactory, and BLS. Trades only when any source confirms NFP day. No more loose "Friday + day ≤ 14" logic—completely eliminates false trades on non-NFP days.



No signal = No trade

If the month's NFP data is close to forecast with no clear market direction, the EA identifies "no trading opportunity" and skips automatically. Better to miss than to lose.



Win rate comes from focus

Only 12 trades per year (or fewer), each a high-certainty opportunity. Far more reliable than trading 100 times daily relying on luck.



Backtested: High returns, low drawdown

Built-in complete NFP historical data (23 dates from 2025-2026), backtesting shows excellent win rate and profit factor.



=== Strategy 1: Data Analysis Strategy ===



Automatically fetches NFP data from 4 sources: MT5 Calendar, ForexFactory, BLS, embedded CSV

Quad-source cross-validation ensures 100% data accuracy

Compares Actual vs Forecast/Previous

NFP weaker than expected → BUY gold (USD weakens, bullish for gold)

NFP stronger than expected → SELL gold (USD strengthens, bearish for gold)

Fixed stop loss, 10:1 risk-reward ratio

Automatically closes positions 5 minutes before release to avoid holding risk



=== Strategy 2: ATR Breakout Strategy ===



Captures the candle before NFP release

Sets breakout buy/sell levels based on candle amplitude

Automatically enters when price breaks through

ATR-based dynamic trailing stop (Chandelier Exit)

Auto-breakeven moves stop to cost when profit target reached



=== Core Features ===



Auto-detect NFP time: Compatible with any timezone broker, just set server time manually

Smart DST handling: Automatically detects whether broker uses daylight saving time

Multi-source NFP day detection: CSV + MQL5 Calendar + ForexFactory + BLS, all four verified simultaneously

Dynamic lot calculation: Automatically calculates optimal lot size based on account balance, leverage, and real-time gold price

Max lot cap: Default 18.88 lots, prevents overtrading

Breakeven protection: Automatically moves stop to cost when profit target reached

Chandelier Exit: ATR-based dynamic trailing stop, letting profits run

Auto-symbol detection: Supports XAUUSD, GOLD and variants

Backtesting ready: Built-in historical NFP data, full backtest functionality

Compatible with all brokers: Tested on Pepperstone, IC Markets, FP Markets and major platforms



=== Recommended Settings ===



Minimum capital: $500

Timeframe: M1

Symbol: XAUUSD

Risk: 10% per trade (adjustable)

Max lots: 18.88 (adjustable)



=== Launch Special ===

This EA is newly launched at a limited-time promotional price of . Price will increase to $1099 after full verification. Now is the best time to get it.



=== Version History ===

v3.400: Multi-source NFP day detection (CSV+MQL5+FF+BLS), completely fixed false NFP day trades

v3.300: Fixed live trading logic, updated NFP dates through 2026

v3.200: Manual timezone setup, compatible with all brokers

v3.188: Fixed live timezone (UTC to server time)

v3.000: Dual strategy integration, candle amplitude filter

v2.000: Multi-source data support



=== Disclaimer ===

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper money management. The EA is a tool; trading responsibility lies with you.



