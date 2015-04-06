Martin smart

This Expert Advisor, called "MARTIN SMART", works on the principle of martingale, depending on the settings, it uses a stochastic signal for entry. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that there are 3 options for transferring trades to breakeven and closing your negative trades by making a profit from small corrections in the market. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.


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Diapazon
Mikhail Malashenkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor, called "DIAPAZON", works on a market reversal, and correction of the price movement, using the minimum and maximum price in a given period and the stochastic signal, is specified in the settings. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings. There is also a function of overlapping losing trades, it calculates based on the funds invested in a trade or a series of trades Good for cent accounts
Tumbler
Mikhail Malashenkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor, called "Tumbler", works on the principle of martingale, depending on the settings, it uses a stochastic signal for entry. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that when closing a transaction by stop loss, a transaction is opened in a different direction, taking into account the funds invested in the previous transaction, or a series of transactions. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.
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