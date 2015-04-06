Martin smart
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This Expert Advisor, called "MARTIN SMART", works on the principle of martingale, depending on the settings, it uses a stochastic signal for entry. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that there are 3 options for transferring trades to breakeven and closing your negative trades by making a profit from small corrections in the market. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.