Diapazon

This Expert Advisor, called "DIAPAZON", works on a market reversal, and correction of the price movement, using the minimum and maximum price in a given period and the stochastic signal, is specified in the settings.

It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.

There is also a function of overlapping losing trades, it calculates based on the funds invested in a trade or a series of trades

Good for cent accounts


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Martin smart
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This Expert Advisor, called "MARTIN SMART", works on the principle of martingale, depending on the settings, it uses a stochastic signal for entry. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that there are 3 options for transferring trades to breakeven and closing your negative trades by making a profit from small corrections in the market. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.
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This Expert Advisor, called "Tumbler", works on the principle of martingale, depending on the settings, it uses a stochastic signal for entry. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that when closing a transaction by stop loss, a transaction is opened in a different direction, taking into account the funds invested in the previous transaction, or a series of transactions. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.
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