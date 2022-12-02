This Expert Advisor, called "DIAPAZON", works on a market reversal, and correction of the price movement, using the minimum and maximum price in a given period and the stochastic signal, is specified in the settings.





It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.





There is also a function of overlapping losing trades, it calculates based on the funds invested in a trade or a series of trades Good for cent accounts



