Tumbler
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This Expert Advisor, called "Tumbler", works on the principle of martingale, depending on the settings, it uses a stochastic signal for entry. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that when closing a transaction by stop loss, a transaction is opened in a different direction, taking into account the funds invested in the previous transaction, or a series of transactions. It can be used both in manual trading, being an assistant, and in automatic trading, depending on the settings.