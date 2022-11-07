Zones

This indicator shows zones based on  daily candles in the chart , Make sure you have enough daily bars in the chart before loading the indicator to the chart, These zones can act as both supply and demand zones. The zones are not subjected to repaint. If you have less zones or no zones for current prizes under the default inputs, try increasing the past days input and the zone sizes values gradually. If you have more zones than you need in chart try decreasing the past days and the zone size values. This indicator works best on 1min , 5 min  and 15min charts. By default some type of zones are disabled, you can try enabling any combination of zones to find great possibilities as you preferred.

Input settings for each pair is unique. You have to find best settings yourself. Settings should keep updated regularly if you are using the indicator.

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Shashin Wijewardhane
Indicators
This is a trend indicator based on ADX and some other oscillators, the indicator change colors on strong trend directions, this indicator is most suitable for scalping purposes, if the lower timeframe shows  opposite direction to the higher timeframe direction , the move may act as a retracement. And the lower squares of the indicator uses  a higher ADX period, upon their change on color move may be exhausted.
Support and Resistance Pro MTF
Shashin Wijewardhane
Indicators
This is a multi time frame Support and resistance indicator which works on all forex pairs and commodities. Users can also see the historical support and resistance levels which got taken out .  For Major Forex pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD , USDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF enable the  s&r levels from 5 minutes from the settings. (Lower timeframe snr levels may act as as noise for major currency pairs.) For Gold and Silver  enable all timeframe s&r levels. Results may vary from broker to bro
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