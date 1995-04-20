This indicator shows zones based on daily candles in the chart , Make sure you have enough daily bars in the chart before loading the indicator to the chart, These zones can act as both supply and demand zones. The zones are not subjected to repaint. If you have less zones or no zones for current prizes under the default inputs, try increasing the past days input and the zone sizes values gradually. If you have more zones than you need in chart try decreasing the past days and the zone size values. This indicator works best on 1min , 5 min and 15min charts. By default some type of zones are disabled, you can try enabling any combination of zones to find great possibilities as you preferred.

Input settings for each pair is unique. You have to find best settings yourself. Settings should keep updated regularly if you are using the indicator.

