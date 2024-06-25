Support and Resistance Pro MTF

This is a multi time frame Support and resistance indicator which works on all forex pairs and commodities. Users can also see the historical support and resistance levels which got taken out .

For Major Forex pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD , USDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF enable the s&r levels from 5 minutes from the settings. (Lower timeframe snr levels may act as as noise for major currency pairs.)

For Gold and Silver enable all timeframe s&r levels.





Results may vary from broker to broker.