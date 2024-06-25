Support and Resistance Pro MTF
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is a multi time frame Support and resistance indicator which works on all forex pairs and commodities. Users can also see the historical support and resistance levels which got taken out .
For Major Forex pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD , USDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF enable the s&r levels from 5 minutes from the settings. (Lower timeframe snr levels may act as as noise for major currency pairs.)
For Gold and Silver enable all timeframe s&r levels.
Results may vary from broker to broker.