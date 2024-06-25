Support and Resistance Pro MTF

This is a multi time frame Support and resistance indicator which works on all forex pairs and commodities. Users can also see the historical support and resistance levels which got taken out . 

For Major Forex pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD , USDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF enable the  s&r levels from 5 minutes from the settings. (Lower timeframe snr levels may act as as noise for major currency pairs.)

For Gold and Silver  enable all timeframe s&r levels.


Results may vary from broker to broker.

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Shashin Wijewardhane
Indicators
This is a trend indicator based on ADX and some other oscillators, the indicator change colors on strong trend directions, this indicator is most suitable for scalping purposes, if the lower timeframe shows  opposite direction to the higher timeframe direction , the move may act as a retracement. And the lower squares of the indicator uses  a higher ADX period, upon their change on color move may be exhausted.
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