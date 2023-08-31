Auto Pattern and Trendline analyst
- Utilities
-
Gabriel MatovuGabriel Matovu is a Quantitative Economist and Algorithmic Trading Developer with expertise in Currency Trading, Statistical Modeling, Econometrics and Macro-economic analysis. He holds a BSc. in Quantitative Economics from Makerere University.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 August 2023
- Activations: 20
Automatic pattern recognition software for MT5
- Trend lines
- Common chart patterns eg triangles, flags, pennants etc
- range detection with latest support and resistance levels.
- object updates to avoid lagging signals.
- Telegram updates
- just place your chart ID in the inputs section and it will send you screenshots at a given interval of what is happening in the market so you do not miss out on any opportunity)
- free updates.
- all timeframes, all symbols, all brokers
copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY