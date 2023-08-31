Auto Pattern and Trendline analyst

Automatic pattern recognition software for MT5


  • Trend lines
  • Common chart patterns eg triangles, flags, pennants etc
  • range detection with latest support and resistance levels.
  • object updates to avoid lagging signals.
  • Telegram updates
  •  just place your chart ID in the inputs section and it will send you screenshots at a given interval of what is happening in the market so you do not miss out on any opportunity)
  • free updates.
  • all timeframes, all symbols, all brokers


copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY


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4.17 (6)
Experts
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
Gold Escavator Trading Bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
GOLD ESCAVATOR TRADING BOT NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROJECT WAS TAKEN DOWN A YEAR AGO DUE TO THE FEAR THAT IT MIGHT BE OVERFITTED. I WILL WORK ON IT TO RESTORE. MEANWHILE USE THE US30 TRADE BOT OR ACCOUNT FLIPPER BOTS WHICH ARE ALL FREE IN 2025. THANK YOU A trading bot for XAUUSD. Lotsize is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 100 USD on account.  You can adjust your risk level from 1 to 4 to suit your needs; Advisable to use account sizes of USD 200 and above. Account types: H
FREE
Price Action Advanced Levels
Gabriel Matovu
5 (1)
Indicators
Accurate horizontal support and resistance levels Accurate for price action analysis. All Markets: forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities ,and crypto  Available for meta trader 5 Adjustable parameters I think that's it  inputs: For multiple timeframe analysis: adjust "analysis_timeframe"  accordingly "depth_of_retrenchments" represents how big the peaks or troughs are. "lookback " represents the most recent number of candlesticks to consider "linecolor " is the color of the lines "linewei
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