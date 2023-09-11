Gold Escavator Trading Bot

4.5

GOLD ESCAVATOR TRADING BOT


NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROJECT WAS TAKEN DOWN A YEAR AGO DUE TO THE FEAR THAT IT MIGHT BE OVERFITTED. I WILL WORK ON IT TO RESTORE.

MEANWHILE USE THE US30 TRADE BOT OR ACCOUNT FLIPPER BOTS WHICH ARE ALL FREE IN 2025. THANK YOU



A trading bot for XAUUSD.

Lotsize is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 100 USD on account. 

You can adjust your risk level from 1 to 4 to suit your needs;

Advisable to use account sizes of USD 200 and above.

Account types: Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets. 

all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing.

ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because they are calculated using GMT+3


HOW TO USE: A VPS is highly recommended. AWS offers 1 year free trial

NB: These are risky strategies which give good returns over time but also pose a risk of blowing up your account. Use on your own accord.


copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY



Reviews 2
Harvey Franco
212
Harvey Franco 2023.12.01 10:53 
 

I just started testing this on demo, results are amazing thus far. Do you have it on MT4 also?

Arashthz
14
Arashthz 2024.01.08 13:07 
 

I was backtesting when I updated to version 1.31 and unfortunately it doesn't work for me anymore and even the robot setting was changed. please guide me.

