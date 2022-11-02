Italo Volume Indicator MT5

4.75

BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS!

ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different, the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market is going to trend or consolidate and candle volume, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Volume Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and filter out all consolidation. The Italo Volume Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Volume Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows an upper colored line green or red that is the wave volume and a grey horizontal line, above grey horizontal line we have a trend, bellow we have consolidation. The histogram bellow is the candle volume green or red, serving as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now you have the perfect volume indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best volume tool to enter the market, wave volume and candle volume at the same time, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!


MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88552

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Volume Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm 
  • Predict Trends
  • Filter Consolidation
  • Show wave and candle volume at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears
  • Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Trend Period and Force Period: Volume Wave Number
  • Line Level: Horizontal Line Position (Above: Trend, Bellow: Consolidation)
  • History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
  • Line Neon: If "Off" would be a simple colored line.
  • Show Volumes: Histogram Candle Volume "On" or "Off"
  • Volume level: Candle Volume Position
  • Alerts_On: if "On" you will have 2 alerts on your chart, the alert when the Upper line green or red goes above the horizontal grey line, indicating wave trend. And the alert when you have a candle volume on histogram.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr








Reviews 21
Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.06.04 07:11 
 

I have used this indicator for 3 days with stunning results!, i am very excited about my future trading, the author is correct, this is the best indicator ever made!, well done Author!!!!

Ard Sluis
169
Ard Sluis 2023.07.07 16:04 
 

Bought this indicator from Italo last month. This Volume indicator is a great addition to my style of trading. Watch the video on YT before purchasing, so you understand how to trade with it. Very reliable and high quality signals on the higher time frames. Just don't jump on any signal you see, analyze time and locations in relation to supply/demand zones when the signal hits. Italo is also real easy to work with. Any knowledgeable trader will earn this investment back, and then some....

buggafire
36
buggafire 2023.07.04 12:28 
 

Indicador sensacional, simples e objetivo. Nota 1000 para o suporte!!!

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.06.04 07:11 
 

I have used this indicator for 3 days with stunning results!, i am very excited about my future trading, the author is correct, this is the best indicator ever made!, well done Author!!!!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2026.06.04 15:59
Thanks for the feedback Simon, my idea was indeed to make the best volume indicator on the market, I'm happy that you liked it.
1036086
517
1036086 2025.03.02 14:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2025.03.03 09:40
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages
Sydney Mills
29
Sydney Mills 2024.07.30 16:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.07.30 21:22
Olá, sim, claro, vou te enviar mensagem no privado para te ajudar com isso.
Domeran OU
3017
Anthony Raido Merru 2023.08.25 21:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.26 11:40
Hi, thanks for the feedback and trust on my work, my idea was indeed to make the best volume indicator on the market, I'm happy that you liked it.
Ard Sluis
169
Ard Sluis 2023.07.07 16:04 
 

Bought this indicator from Italo last month. This Volume indicator is a great addition to my style of trading. Watch the video on YT before purchasing, so you understand how to trade with it. Very reliable and high quality signals on the higher time frames. Just don't jump on any signal you see, analyze time and locations in relation to supply/demand zones when the signal hits. Italo is also real easy to work with. Any knowledgeable trader will earn this investment back, and then some....

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.07 16:33
Hi, I'm happy that the indicator is helping you take good trades, appreciate your trust on my work and your feedback, It will help a lot of traders.
buggafire
36
buggafire 2023.07.04 12:28 
 

Indicador sensacional, simples e objetivo. Nota 1000 para o suporte!!!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.05 18:30
Obrigado pelo feedback, fico feliz que esteja gostando do indicador, no que eu puder ajudar é só me chamar no privado.
fdepina
175
fdepina 2023.05.05 23:17 
 

Uma ferramenta excelente e impressionante. Comprei ontem e testei de cara em M1 em conformidade com trendlines de 200 velas, RSI multitimeframe mostrando o RSI de 15 e 30min, uma HMA de 100 períodos como indicador de suporte e resistência dentro do canal de 500 velas, ficou um absurdo! Acho que alcancei o nirvana dos setups! Vou comprar depois o de tendência só para ter o super combo. Melhor indicador de volume que já vi e isso não é exagero. Excelente trabalho do Ítalo.Podem investir sem medo, a configuração padrão atende perfeitamente e se foi tão bom em M1 cuja oscilação é grande, em períodos maiores não precisa de conformidade, basta seguir os mostradores dentro do próprio indicador.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.05.06 11:39
Olá, fico feliz com o feedback e com a descrição detalhada que você fez, vai ajudar muitas pessoas a montarem um sistema de trade que funciona. Também fico feliz que o indicador está te ajudando a ter ainda mais probabilidade no mercado, e obrigado por confiar no meu trabalho, minha intenção com os indicadores que lanço é justamente oferecer as melhores ferramentas para os traders terem vantagem no trade. Se tiver alguma dúvida, novidade ou sugestão me envie mensagem no privado, obrigado.
Sergio Ricardo Hiratsuka
128
Sergio Ricardo Hiratsuka 2023.04.26 13:26 
 

Comprei o indicador Italovolume e recomendo muito. ainda estou adaptando na minha estrategia ,eh um otimo norte nas tomadas de decisoes e com uma acertividade muito boa ,dificil de encontrar algo assim e que nw repinta no universo dos indicadores .Suporte super rapido tbm !!!!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.04.26 13:34
Obrigado pelo feedback e pela confiança em meu trabalho, e fico feliz que esteja gostando do indicador, no que eu puder ajudar é só me chamar no privado.
Jerry Clarence
23
Jerry Clarence 2023.04.14 09:33 
 

This indicator has been a flop. I am using the default setting and receive no crossings of the 1.50 line. Other traders in my group are able to use your indicator as a great confluence with the trading system we are using. What could I possibly be doing wrong? I am using the indicator with MT5.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.04.14 11:08
Hi Jerry, Like you said, "other traders in my group are able to use your indicator as a great confluence ", so, the indicator works, if you are not getting the crossing above the 1.5 line is because your current asset and timeframe are not showing any trends, so, you can change the timeframe or the asset and you will see the crossings above the 1.5 line. Check your private messages, I can help you more there.
T.J.Sch_318798
228
T.J.Sch_318798 2023.04.01 12:52 
 

Super Great Indicator. I'm using it on M1 which works great, helps me to identify when worth to buy or sell, appreciate your trust on my work. I'm happy to have it.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.04.01 15:59
I'm happy that you liked the indicator and are having results with it, Best regards.
Stefan Natan
63
Stefan Natan 2023.02.22 16:27 
 

Good indicator. Makes it exceptional on higher timeframes, very profitable.. But still works very good on lower timeframes as well. I rather use it in confluence and confirmation to 5, 15, 30 Minutes as set defaut and almost independent to long term positions to 1 and 4 hour.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.02.23 10:52
Hi, thanks for the feedback, I'm happy that you liked the indicator and are having results with it, Best regards.
Mohammad Elyan
89
Mohammad Elyan 2023.02.09 10:59 
 

Most reliable indicator!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.02.10 10:16
I'm happy that you liked the indicator, Best regards.
Shugga9888
20
Shugga9888 2023.02.06 09:52 
 

Best indicator so far! Doesn’t lag and it’s pretty accurate. Plus great customer service! Great mind in putting this tool together! 👏🏽👏🏽👍🏽

I’m really curious about these 5 activations? 🤔 what’s that about?

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.02.06 12:20
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for the trust on my work, the 5 activations means that you can download the indicator up to 5 metatrader accounts if you like.
shinkawa
99
shinkawa 2023.01.30 19:43 
 

Hello Italo, I bought the indicator and I like it a lot, I would like to receive the free EA.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.02.01 20:11
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages
airg
20
airg 2022.12.24 20:16 
 

Excellent indicator!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.26 12:42
I'm happy that you liked the indicator and its helping you.
DELANTIA MANUEL
138
DELANTIA MANUEL 2022.12.24 00:49 
 

This is an amazing indicator. Really help me get some great entries and also Italo responds quickly to any questions you have.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.26 12:38
I'm glad to see the indicator is helping you in your trading, Best regards
maghas83
302
maghas83 2022.12.13 19:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.15 23:42
Hi, nothing here is fake, you can send message to all those people who comented here and you will see that they are using the indicator and having results. There are not even 2 days since you purchased and are already saying such accusations and calling me names, so clearly you did not use the indicator enough to make such an unreasonable review, or are you just a troll trying to get attention? Either way, I hope you the best.
yoshiyuki shoji
594
yoshiyuki shoji 2022.12.12 10:39 
 

good indicator

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.12 12:32
Thanks!
wealthyjapan
34
wealthyjapan 2022.12.11 01:31 
 

Great product plus great customer service ! Thank you Mr. italo

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.12 12:33
I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thank you
RKE
705
RKE 2022.12.09 21:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2022.12.12 12:33
I'm happy that you liked the indicator, Best regards.
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