Italo Volume Indicator

4.94

ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different, the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market is going to trend or consolidate and candle volume, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Volume Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and filter out all consolidation. The Italo Volume Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Volume Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows an upper colored line green or red that is the wave volume and a grey horizontal line, above grey horizontal line we have a trend, bellow we have consolidation. The histogram bellow is the candle volume green or red, serving as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now you have the perfect volume indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best volume tool to enter the market, wave volume and candle volume at the same time, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88582

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Volume Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm 
  • Predict Trends
  • Filter Consolidation
  • Show wave and candle volume at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears
  • Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Trend Period and Force Period: Volume Wave Number
  • Line Level: Horizontal Line Position (Above: Trend, Bellow: Consolidation)
  • History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
  • Line Neon: If "Off" would be a simple colored line.
  • Show Volumes: Histogram Candle Volume "On" or "Off"
  • Volume level: Candle Volume Position
  • Alerts_On: if "On" you will have 2 alerts on your chart, the alert when the Upper line green or red goes above the horizontal grey line, indicating wave trend. And the alert when you have a candle volume on histogram.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr








Avis 105
UMESH NAIR
372
UMESH NAIR 2025.10.26 14:20 
 

Very good and precise indicator. Can be used for Currency pairs ,XAUUSD pairs etc. Very reliable and precise. Excellent tool that i have added in my strategy. This is my Fourth indicator from ITALO sir. Very supportive seller and helpful.

Jayce6942
121
Jayce6942 2024.02.28 20:11 
 

This indicator works perfectly. This is the second indicator I take from this seller. As like the first one, it is very easy to understand and use. The seller is always available and very responsive. Very good professional and very good indicators !

Samir Jha
118
Samir Jha 2024.02.28 11:35 
 

Great indicator. Could be slightly better if there was also a scanner dashboard along with

UMESH NAIR
372
UMESH NAIR 2025.10.26 14:20 
 

Very good and precise indicator. Can be used for Currency pairs ,XAUUSD pairs etc. Very reliable and precise. Excellent tool that i have added in my strategy. This is my Fourth indicator from ITALO sir. Very supportive seller and helpful.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2025.10.26 17:40
Thank you for the review, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
bakhri62
110
bakhri62 2025.02.06 13:44 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2025.02.06 19:20
Thank you for your purchase, Best regards.
Jayce6942
121
Jayce6942 2024.02.28 20:11 
 

This indicator works perfectly. This is the second indicator I take from this seller. As like the first one, it is very easy to understand and use. The seller is always available and very responsive. Very good professional and very good indicators !

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.28 21:00
Thanks for the review Jayce, I appreciate your trust on my work and I'm happy that the indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
Samir Jha
118
Samir Jha 2024.02.28 11:35 
 

Great indicator. Could be slightly better if there was also a scanner dashboard along with

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.28 13:03
I'm glad that you liked the indicator, thank you for the feedback Samir, Best regards.
Gleisson Gabriel
280
Gleisson Gabriel 2024.02.18 14:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.18 19:31
Obrigado pela compra, te enviei todas as informações no privado.
Arthit Fx
198
Arthit Fx 2024.01.30 02:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.30 13:13
Thank you for your purchase, check your private messages.
Xavier Brummer
351
Xavier Brummer 2023.12.13 21:27 
 

I've been observing this indicator for a while now, I must say one of the best indicator currently in the market simple and easy but the work that the author put into this indicator is awesome.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.14 10:20
Thanks for the feedback Xavier, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone, Best regards.
Demetrius Lavaughn Bush
133
Demetrius Lavaughn Bush 2023.12.13 17:44 
 

I LOVE using this Italo Volume Indicator. I have been using it for months now to get confirmations on my trades and it works great. I have learned to adjust some of the settings to match up with the specific pairs I like to trade and the results are very good. I highly recommend it if you want to get better confirmations before you hit that buy or sell button! Customer support is great also, as Italo has been quick to get back to me when I had questions.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.14 10:25
Thanks for the feedback Demetrius, I appreciate your trust on my work and I'm happy that the indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
ThePhenix
35
ThePhenix 2023.12.03 22:33 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.03 22:36
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
Yusuf Hamzah
861
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:56 
 

It comes with some great useful indicators. The indicator also has a good presentation. Two suggestions for improvement. One, it would be great if there is a statistic panel like Italo Trend indicator. Second, a MTF version of the indicator is needed. The reason is because once it is detected on let say H1 timeframe, the trend could be near the end (from a lower time frame perspective) and bounds for a reversal. My experience is neutral as sometimes it can be caught in a bull or a bear trap.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.19 12:36
Thanks for the feedback, Indeed your suggestions makes sense, however I already tried to make an MTF version, but Its impossible to make It run smoothly in any metatrader, usually MTF indicators here in mql5 does not run smoothly because they need too much computer power unfortunately.
Wnoman
511
Wnoman 2023.11.18 23:16 
 

Useful and reliable indicator

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.19 12:29
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
11572746
91
11572746 2023.09.01 13:49 
 

I bought this indicator. It gives a good idea when to buy or sell. This way you also avoid false signals

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.09.01 14:25
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, and indeed, my idea was to create the best volume indicator on the market, an indicator who gives the best signals of buy and sell trades and also avoiding false signals, thanks for the trust on my work.
Charles Calleja
24
Charles Calleja 2023.08.13 23:02 
 

Hello just getting to try the volume indicator, Will need to use for a while to see how it works. When I do some trading with it I wiil see what it is all about, Will let you know soon.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.13 23:41
Hi Charles, that's fine, thanks for your purchase, if you have any question or news let me know on the private messages.
Hoang Lam
61
Hoang Lam 2023.08.12 03:35 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.12 13:41
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
tomaszroman26
146
tomaszroman26 2023.07.16 16:43 
 

Very Solid indicator, who can help you detect right movements in the market. I recommend for those, who search for trend confirmations.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.16 17:01
Hi, I'm happy to see the indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
bungee0321
20
bungee0321 2023.07.05 07:46 
 

great indicator, combined with master pattern and you have a brutal strategy.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.05 18:33
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback and advice.
nyklon
31
nyklon 2023.06.27 11:06 
 

By far the best, and most reliable volume indicator I’ve used. Highly recommend it! You can add it alongside other indicators or use it on its own and still make profit.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.06.27 11:29
Hi, I'm glad that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, yes, indeed you can use the indicator alongside with other indicators or use it on its own to make profit.
John Bonfardeci
30
John Bonfardeci 2023.06.17 15:44 
 

Excellent and deadly accurate indicator to track main chart price action!! So Glad that I purchased it!! Purchase includes a very generous bonus of an free EA and many special indicators!

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.06.18 16:27
Hello John, thanks for the feedback and the trust on my work, Best regards.
Tanach Chaisawat
86
Tanach Chaisawat 2023.06.12 08:46 
 

Great tool, recommended for the trader. Hi, I have purchased the product. Please send the bonus items.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.06.12 12:46
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
C R
55
C R 2023.06.06 21:44 
 

Hello. Very good indicator. It's a pity that there is no alarm when he already switches from buy to sell or from sell to buy. I still miss that.

Italo Santana Gomes
14071
Réponse du développeur Italo Santana Gomes 2023.06.07 11:41
Hi, I'm glad that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, currently we have 3 types of alarms, Candle Volume Alert, Wave Volume Alert or Both in combination.
123456
