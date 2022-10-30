Trailing Stoploss EA

Smart Stop Manager EA – Maximize Profits, Minimize Risk!


This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically adjust your stop loss when your trades move into profit. It works on all open trades for the symbol it is attached to, ensuring maximum profit protection while letting your trades run.


How It Works


The EA uses two key inputs to manage your trades efficiently:


Stop Loss Points – The distance from the current price where the stop loss is placed.

Stop Loss Trigger Points – The profit level at which the EA starts updating your stop loss.


Recommended Settings


For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USOIL, etc.

Stop Loss Points: 50

Stop Loss Trigger Points: 100


For XAU/USD (Gold)

Stop Loss Points: 500 (equivalent to 0.5 USD or 5 pips for 0.01 lot)

Stop Loss Trigger Points: 1000 (equivalent to 1 USD or 10 pips for 0.01 lot)


Example:


If you’re trading EUR/USD, and you set Stop Loss Points = 100, this means the stop loss is placed 10 pips behind the current price.

For XAU/USD, setting Stop Loss Points = 1000 means your stop loss moves 10 pips (or $1 for 0.01 lot) behind the price when in profit.


Why Use Smart Stop Manager EA?


🚀 Maximize Profits – Locks in gains while allowing trades to breathe.

🛡️ Minimize Risk – Automatically secures profits, reducing the chances of giving back gains.

Easy to Use – Just attach it to your chart and let it manage stop losses for you.

🔧 Fully Customizable – Adjust the stop loss and trigger points to fit your trading strategy.


Simply open your trades as usual and let Smart Stop Manager EA handle the rest! Experiment with the settings and find what works best for your trading style.

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