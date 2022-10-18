Discipline By DPCTrader

EA utility to help you with your Discipline for New Traders.

When Balance Drop below set Daily Max Percentage Draw Down Balance. Any new trades open after the DD Threshold reached, Bot will close any new trades instantly and will keep canceling any pending orders placed as well until the Next Daily Candle is formed or EA is removed.

Note:

1. Please Attached EA Utility before start trading for the day.

2. Set Timeframe before attaching EA utility to the chart. If timeframe changed after taking any trades, it will not take those previous trades into account as initial balance reference resets when utility removed and reinitialized.

E.g. Parameter

Stop_Trading_DD_Percentage = 1 [Means act on 1% Balance Drawdown for Today]





