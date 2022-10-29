Risk Reward Line Trader

Summary of Features:

 

This EA is for traders who want to limit the amount of money  they want to  risk  on a particular trade.

The horizontal stop loss line(SL) is used to calculate the maximum amount that can be lost on the trade.

The user can then use the "Risk to Reward Ratio" to input their risk to reward ratio i.

e.g. 1means 1:1 risk to reward. 2 means 1:2, i.e. if the risk is $100 the reward will be $200.

 

How to enter a trade:

  1. Press the" Draw Stop Loss Button", this will create a horizontal line near the current price on the next tick.
  2. Drag it to where you want your stop loss to be.
  3. Input the amount you want to risk in dollars under "Risk in $ " the EA will automatically calculate the lot size.
    • (Please note that the lot size should fall within the parameters that your broker requires)
  4. Input the risk to reward i.e. leave at 1for 1 to 1.
  5. Press Buy or Sell depending on the position of the horizontal line. (N.B. The EA will not execute if the line is above price and "Buy" is pressed or if the line is below price and "Sell" is pressed.)
  6. The trade will be executed at the next tick.
  7. Break even: pressing this button will immediately move the stop to break even.
  8. Close: Pressing this button will immediately close the trade.
  9. Once the SL and TP are determined the EA will automatically delete the SL(Stop Loss) line.
  10. In MT4 the SL and TP lines can still be adjusted as normal by dragging.

 

Notes on Chart setup:


When template is loaded please make sure that the chart is in the background. To do this right click on chart (or press F8) Click on "Common" tab and make sure "Chart on Foreground" is deselected.


Caution:

 

  • Please note that for accounts that have hedging restrictions.

If the buy or sell buttons are pressed when an opposite trade is already running; MT4 will keep trying to execute the command until  the opposing trade is closed.

You may press the "CLEAR" button to get rid of the SL line.

 

  • Due to the differences of each broker's  Meta Trader platform we advise you to thoroughly test the EA on your platform before going live. You may do this with a trial version of the EA before purchase.


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Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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