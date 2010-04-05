Black Max

Black Capal

The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.

 

General

  • The EA works solely using the current support/resistance levels and never retreats from them. The EA operation can be easily analyzed and predicted.
  • It uses protective stop orders at all times.
  • The robot can be launched with the default parameters. No optimization is required.
  • The robot has not been optimized which means that there has been no curve fitting.

 

Parameters

  • Magic - EA's stamp (identifier)
  • OrderCmt Order Comment
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points
  • StopLoss - distance to a stop order in points
  • Slippage - maximum deviation from the requested price
  • Spread - maximum allowed spread
  • TrailingStop - enable trailing
  • StepTrall - trailing step
  • TrailStart - distance from the order, where trailing of stop orders is enabled
  • MM - automated money management
  • Lot size - lot size if the auto money management is disabled
  • RiskPercent - auto money management risk
  • StepPrice - for step price
  • StepTime  - for step time
 

Requirements

  • Instant order execution - ECN
  • Trouble-free connection to the server - VPS

