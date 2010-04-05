Black Max
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samsul Anwar
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 6
Black Capal
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.
General
- The EA works solely using the current support/resistance levels and never retreats from them. The EA operation can be easily analyzed and predicted.
- It uses protective stop orders at all times.
- The robot can be launched with the default parameters. No optimization is required.
- The robot has not been optimized which means that there has been no curve fitting.
Parameters
- Magic - EA's stamp (identifier)
- OrderCmt – Order Comment
- TakeProfit - take profit in points
- StopLoss - distance to a stop order in points
- Slippage - maximum deviation from the requested price
- Spread - maximum allowed spread
- TrailingStop - enable trailing
- StepTrall - trailing step
- TrailStart - distance from the order, where trailing of stop orders is enabled
- MM - automated money management
- Lot size - lot size if the auto money management is disabled
- RiskPercent - auto money management risk
- StepPrice - for step price
- StepTime - for step time
Requirements
- Instant order execution - ECN
- Trouble-free connection to the server - VPS