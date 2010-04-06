SR Percent Rank

Support/Resistance Percent Rank


SR Percent Rank helps to see how many times the current close price has been in the past price range. SR Percent makes a loop over x bars into the past and calculates the percentage of times the current closing price has been between the high and the low price in the x bars before that.  So we can determine if the current price is moving at supports or resistance that was formed in the past.

I use the indicator when creating strategies with the StrategyQuant X program, where it is SR Percent Rank  part of the program. Thanks to the machine learning algorithm in StrategyQuant X . I can test millions of strategies every day and filter them automatically thanks to sophisticated robustness tests.


The indicator has the following parameters:


Mode

  • Mode 1 calculates percentage occurrence of current close between high and low X bars back

  • Mode 2 calculates percentage occurrence of current close between high + Current ATR and low – Current ATR X bars back

Lenght 

  • This parameter sets the range of bars to search for the indicator of the number of occurrences of the current rate compared to the past rates. The higher the value, the stronger or more frequent support/resistance can be identified with it.


ATR Period

  • ATR period that converges when using mode 2 in the ATR calculation in the formula: current close between high + Current ATR and low – Current ATR X bars back



Example:  


We use the indicator  with settings:

  • Mode = 1

  • Lenght = 120

  • ATR Period =  24


When we use Mode 1 we analyze:


If the value of the indicator is above 50 we can say that the current value of the current close occurred between the past high - low more than 50% of the times.

If the value drops or falls steeply down to values close to zero we can say that a breakout is occurring and the current price has been moving between high - low values for the last 120 bars only minimally. 

If the value of the indicator is rising we can say that the number of cases that have occurred at the current price is increasing and the price is getting close to support or resistance.

If we see very high values of the indicator , we can say that the price is definitely in or around the band of past supports and resistances and it is a good idea to adjust your entry or exit strategy in the context of the situation.




I developed this indicator to algorithmically identify situations where it makes sense to:

  1. Place stop orders at breakouts at  support or resistance

  2. Limit orders to buy or sell at support or resistance.

  3. When to be cautious when entering trades


Chart Example


  1. In situations where the market is in a support/resistance situation, we see that the indicator is rising and is at a high level

  2. The market is in a trend phase the indicator is moving at a very low level

  3. The market is oscillating in a support/ breakout zone, the indicator is oscillating at a high levels

  4. There are false breakouts and breakouts in the indicator, at this point it is advisable to place order below or above support or resistance levels


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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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