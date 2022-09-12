Waterstrider Band

Waterstrider Band Indicator is a custom Indicator based on my experience in fx trade.

This indicator also gives buy or sell signal when the condition are meet the open position rules.

For Stop Loss you can put in the highest 3 previous candle + some pips (if SELL position) or put the lowest 3 previous candles + some pips (if BUY position).Trailing stop loss is good when the profit reach 20 pips.

Do with your own risk, as we not guaranteed if any loss happen.

Thanks

H

