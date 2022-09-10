Yoga Premium
- Lungile Mpofu
- Versione: 1.10
YOGA BOT is fully automated Expert Advisor which trade on Metatrader 4 on any broker. The EA will spot entries when the conditions based on Overbought and Oversold levels of Oscillators. The EA will activate martingale grid trades if the first trade did not profit in the range of pip distance used. For example, if you buy EURUSD and the trade is in loss of 7 pips it will activate a second trade with martingale Lot and close on average profit. It is based on Oscillators, Candle Price, Lows and High levels.
The EA will automatically open trades and close on average Profit. Lot size, pip distance, can also be changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it make sure most trades are to your advantage.
Features
- NO DLL
- VPS RECOMMENDED
- Support MQL5 VPS
- Has Average Take Profit: The bot will close all trades reach average TP
- Pip Distance: This difference between first and second or third trade in a grid
- Adjustable Lot size
- More than 50 Activations
Balance Recommended: $1000
Pairs Recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD
Timeframe: M30 and H1
You can send me a message after purchase for best set