Yoga Premium

YOGA BOT is fully automated Expert Advisor which trade on Metatrader 4 on any broker. The EA will spot entries when the conditions based on Overbought and Oversold levels of Oscillators. The EA will activate martingale grid trades if the first trade did not profit in the range of pip distance used. For example, if you buy EURUSD and the trade is in loss of 7 pips it will activate a second trade with martingale Lot and close on average profit. It is based on Oscillators, Candle Price, Lows and High levels.

The EA will automatically open trades and close on average Profit. Lot size, pip distance, can also be changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it make sure most trades are to your advantage.

Features

NO DLL

VPS RECOMMENDED

Support MQL5 VPS

Has Average Take Profit: The bot will close all trades reach average TP

The bot will close all trades reach average TP Pip Distance: This difference between first and second or third trade in a grid

This difference between first and second or third trade in a grid Adjustable Lot size

More than 50 Activations

Balance Recommended: $1000

Pairs Recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD

Timeframe: M30 and H1

You can send me a message after purchase for best set








