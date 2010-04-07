TradePad MT4

Whosa TradePad for MetaTrader 4

Do you trade in MetaTrader 4? Calculating Pips yourself and calculating your risk yourself is a thing of the past with our Tradepad.

With this Tradepad you can place your trade in MetaTrader in no time. This Tradepad is fully equipped. Automatically calculates your risk which you can enter in percentages and amount of dollars.

Check the video to see all the features! (The video is in Dutch, but you can see the features)

This TradePad only works with a new password every month. Join our FREE Discord to collect the password!

Link: https://discord.gg/qbsVqHVbq6


Video TradePad MT4
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