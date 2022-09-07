TradePad MT5

Whosa TradePad for MetaTrader 5

Do you trade in MetaTrader 5? Calculating Pips yourself and calculating your risk yourself is a thing of the past with our Tradepad.

With this Tradepad you can place your trade in MetaTrader in no time. This Tradepad is fully equipped. Automatically calculates your risk which you can enter in percentages and amount of dollars.

Check the video to see all the features! (The video is in Dutch, but you can see the features)

This TradePad only works with a new password every month. Join our FREE Discord to collect the password!

Link: https://discord.gg/qbsVqHVbq6

Video TradePad MT5
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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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TradePad MT4
Tariq B Wijnants
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Whosa TradePad for MetaTrader 4 Do you trade in MetaTrader 4? Calculating Pips yourself and calculating your risk yourself is a thing of the past with our Tradepad. With this Tradepad you can place your trade in MetaTrader in no time. This Tradepad is fully equipped. Automatically calculates your risk which you can enter in percentages and amount of dollars. Check the video to see all the features! (The video is in Dutch, but you can see the features) This TradePad only works with a new password
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