Chart Sync Settings

Chart Sync is an indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading terminals. Chart Sync enables the trader to perform better multi-timeframe technical analysis, by synchronizing symbols and objects into virtually unlimited charts.

The indicator has various advanced settings that enable the trader to only sync certain objects on certain timeframes, providing a very clear and professional approach. For example, the trader can opt to sync M1 trendlines only in the M5 and M15 charts, but not any chart above M15, knowing that M1 trendline won't provide any valuable insights on say H1, except cluttering the chart.

Download Chart Sync MT4 / Download Chart Sync MT5



By default, the following syncronization settings are turned on. You will be able to adjust these settings to better suit your technical analysis style.

M1 objects will sync to M5 and M15 timeframes

will sync to M5 and M15 timeframes M5 objects will sync to M1, M15 and M30 timeframes

will sync to M1, M15 and M30 timeframes M15 objects will sync to M1, M5, M30 and H1 timeframes

will sync to M1, M5, M30 and H1 timeframes M30 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes

will sync to M1, M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes H1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes

will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes H4 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 and W1 timeframes

will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 and W1 timeframes D1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1 and MN timeframes

will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1 and MN timeframes W1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN timeframes

will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN timeframes MN objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 timeframes

Chart Sync covers the following charting objects:

vertical lines

horizontal lines

trend lines

rectangles

triangles

ellipses

trend by angles

cycle lines

arrowed lines

equidistant channels

standard deviation channels

linear regression channels

andrew's pitchfork

fibonacci (retracement, time zones, fans, arcs, channels and expansions)



