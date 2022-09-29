Chart Sync Settings

Chart Sync is an indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading terminals. Chart Sync enables the trader to perform better multi-timeframe technical analysis, by synchronizing symbols and objects into virtually unlimited charts.
The indicator has various advanced settings that enable the trader to only sync certain objects on certain timeframes, providing a very clear and professional approach. For example, the trader can opt to sync M1 trendlines only in the M5 and M15 charts, but not any chart above M15, knowing that M1 trendline won't provide any valuable insights on say H1, except cluttering the chart.
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By default, the following syncronization settings are turned on. You will be able to adjust these settings to better suit your technical analysis style.
- M1 objects will sync to M5 and M15 timeframes
- M5 objects will sync to M1, M15 and M30 timeframes
- M15 objects will sync to M1, M5, M30 and H1 timeframes
- M30 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes
- H1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes
- H4 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 and W1 timeframes
- D1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1 and MN timeframes
- W1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN timeframes
- MN objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 timeframes
Chart Sync covers the following charting objects:
- vertical lines
- horizontal lines
- trend lines
- rectangles
- triangles
- ellipses
- trend by angles
- cycle lines
- arrowed lines
- equidistant channels
- standard deviation channels
- linear regression channels
- andrew's pitchfork
- fibonacci (retracement, time zones, fans, arcs, channels and expansions)
1. Section 1 - Timeframe sync settings
These settings define timeframe specific synchronization rules for all object types. For example:
- Sync H1 objects down to M5 and Sync H1 objects up to H4 means all objects originally drawn on a H1 chart will be synchronized and displayed on all timeframes higher or equal to M5 and lower or equal to H4.
Timeframe sync settings enables clean charts, displaying only timeframe relevant objects. A trend line drawn on M5 timeframe usually adds no relevant information on a Daily chart
Note: Timeframe sync settings include M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN
2. Section 2 - Per object type settings
For each synchronized object type specific settings can be applied:
- Force-sync on all timeframes - if set to 'true', that specific object type will be synchronized on all timeframes, bypassing the general timeframe sync settings. For example, if you want a Rectangle synchronized and displayed on all timeframes, you should configure this parameter to 'true'
- Sync enabled - this setting allows you to enable/disable synchronization of each specific object type. By default all supported object types are synchronized, but with this option you can disable synchronization for any subset of them. In case you don't want Fibonacci Channels synchronized, set this value to 'false'.
Note: Per object type settings include vertical lines, horizontal lines, trend lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, trend by angles, cycle lines, arrowed lines, equidistant channels, standard deviation channels, linear regression channels, andrew's pitchfork, fibonacci retracement, fibonacci time zones, fibonacci fans, fibonacci arcs, fibonacci channels and fibonacci expansions
3. Section 3 - User Interface settings
You can configure where and how the indicator logo is displayed, to comply with your custom chart template. If set to Compact mode, a smaller version of the logo will be shown.
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