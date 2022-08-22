Show Clock of session Time and CandelTime

FREE TopClock  Indicator:
This indicator is   an Analog Clock That Shows:
Local Time Of Pc or Time Of Broker Server or sessions(Sydney -Tokyo London -NewYork)Time or custom Time( with GMT -Base)
this can  shows Candle Time Remainer with Spread live.
You can run this indicator several times for different times and move it to different places on the chart.
If you would like, this indicator can be customized for brokers and their  IB based on customer needs. 

For more information contact us

if you  have an error on running this indicator please review the Comments

Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.11 09:10 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Madzhid Forgani
3694
Geliştiriciden yanıt Madzhid Forgani 2022.12.19 18:03
Thanks
Unfortunately, the site mql5 does not allow save file n the files folder online, and the indicator does not run properly through the site.with download file from comment section and copy on indicator folder on mt4 , work corrrectly
