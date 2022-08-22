Show Clock of session Time and CandelTime

FREE TopClock Indicator:

This indicator is an Analog Clock That Shows:

Local Time Of Pc or Time Of Broker Server or sessions(Sydney -Tokyo London -NewYork)Time or custom Time( with GMT -Base)

this can shows Candle Time Remainer with Spread live.

You can run this indicator several times for different times and move it to different places on the chart.

If you would like, this indicator can be customized for brokers and their IB based on customer needs.