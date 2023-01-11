Top USD Index

5
This indicator is used to calculate the dollar index according to the formula of currency pairs(EURUSD ,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDSEK,USDCHF,USDCAD)Even if the broker does not have the dollar symbol.
this Indicator displays the dollar index chart in a separate window at the bottom of the chart. It also displays the current dollar index graphically.
In this indicator, it is possible to set the minimum and maximum value of the indicator as well as its size scale on the chart as an input parameter, and it is also possible to display or not display it.
Reviews 2
Douglas Reyna
51
Douglas Reyna 2023.10.08 03:31 
 

Good job...

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.13 08:20 
 

Good indicator

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Douglas Reyna
51
Douglas Reyna 2023.10.08 03:31 
 

Good job...

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.13 08:20 
 

Good indicator

Madzhid Forgani
3945
Reply from developer Madzhid Forgani 2023.01.14 16:02
Thanks
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