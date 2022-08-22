Show Clock of session Time and CandelTime
- Indicatori
- Madzhid Forgani
- Versione: 1.1
FREE TopClock Indicator:
This indicator is an Analog Clock That Shows:
Local Time Of Pc or Time Of Broker Server or sessions(Sydney -Tokyo London -NewYork)Time or custom Time( with GMT -Base)
this can shows Candle Time Remainer with Spread live.
You can run this indicator several times for different times and move it to different places on the chart.
If you would like, this indicator can be customized for brokers and their IB based on customer needs.
For more information contact us
if you have an error on running this indicator please review the Comments
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
Unfortunately, the site mql5 does not allow save file n the files folder online, and the indicator does not run properly through the site.with download file from comment section and copy on indicator folder on mt4 , work corrrectly