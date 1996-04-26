NEWS Executor
- Indicators
-
Taufik KurahmanContact me if you want to use a service like
1. Making Indicators and EA
2. manage trading account with profit sharing, you just withdraw the profit
3. floating account recovery
Get NDB $100 for Invite 10 friends
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Several indicators are summarized in one display conclusion.
Highly recommended indicator for all traders even beginners. You only need to make transactions according to the recommendations displayed by the indicator.
It's obvious for trading news with big effects though.
Trading is all about money, so love your money and make a profit with our tools.
Trading recommendations on news on major currencies