All Pivot Points Scanner

Support And Resistance Screener is in one level indicator for MetaTrader that provide multiple tools inside one indicator. The available tools are :

1. Market Structure Screener. 2. Bullish Pullback Zone. 3. Bearish Pullback Zone. 4. Daily Pivots Points 5. weekly Pivots Points 6. monthly Pivots Points 7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume. 8. Bank Level Zones.





Key Features

All in one level indicator.



All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts...etc)



Working with all pairs ( forex, indices, stocks, cryptos, metals...etc)

Symbols navigator.

Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones)

Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe

Show or hide current price (Price_Close) distance in points from SR zones

Merge and Extend Zones Option

MA Filtering Alerts



Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.































