MATrend

MATrend indicator makes the directional trend of the current market easily recognizable.

Settings:

  • MA Period: The amount of candles taken into consideration for the calculation of the moving average;
  • MA Method: The method used for the calculation of the moving average. Selectable methods are: 
    1. Simple averaging;
    2. Exponential averaging;
    3. Smoothed averaging;
    4. Linear-weighed averaging;

Usage:

The color of the indcator will change based on the slope of the MA.

  • Green: The indicator has a bullish slope;
  • Red: The indicator has a bearish slope;
  • Gray: When the direction is not clear;

Both the selected period and the selected method have a significant impact on the behaviour of this indicator. A smaller period will result in an MA that follows the short-term price movements more closely than a large period. A large period will generally be less influenced by short-term movements and instead represent a longer-term movement. 






Recommended products
Bollinger Band Advanced Edition
Kaijun Wang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
FREE
MA RSI Arrows
Martin Eshleman
4 (3)
Indicators
Summary This indicator is based on the MA applied to the RSI indicator. It draws arrows at the confirmed crosses of the MA over the RSI line. When the MA crosses upwards, then a buy arrow is displayed and vice versa. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. Inputs All inputs a
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
MACD two line four colors
Kaijun Wang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
FREE
Follow Line MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
2.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT5 version at:   Follow Lin
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
Trend Line Channel
David Muriithi
3.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Trend Channels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  Get an alternative version of this indicator here:   https://youtu.be/lt7Wn_bfjPE For more free stuff visit:  https://abctrading.xyz Parameters 1) Which trend do you want t
FREE
FxSProMT
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Indicators
The FxSProMT indicator shows the current market trend and trend change. Indicator Parameters Ind_Period - the number of previous bars used to calculate actual values. Number_Bars - the number of bars to display the indicator.. Too many bars may significantly slow down the operation of the trading terminal. Signal_Sound - sound alert to notify of trend change. The sound can be played multiple times until the signal is confirmed (the bar closes). Default is disabled. Signal_Alert - an alert to no
FREE
Renko indicator MainChart
Kaijun Wang
4.08 (13)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO 砖图Renko PRO->>> The display of the brick map on the main map. The Renko chart ideally remove
FREE
AI Channels MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The AI Channels Indicator utilizes rolling K-means clustering —a powerful machine learning technique in clustering analysis—to deliver real-time insights into underlying price trends. This indicator creates adaptive channels based on clustered price data, enabling traders to make informe
FREE
Best SAR
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (3)
Indicators
Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest signals, news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this cros
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Cycle Wave Oscillator MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicators
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT5 Version here!  You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicators
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
Parabolic SAR and Fractal
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Parabolic SAR and Fractal" торгует по двум индикаторам: 1.Parabolic SAR, 2.Fractal Сделка на покупку: если образовался нижний фрактал и цена находится выше точек индикатора Parabolic SAR Сделка на прордажу: если образовался верхний фрактал и цена находится ниже точек индикатора Parabolic SAR    По желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), пирамидинг, безубыток, трейлинг стоп,   возможно настроить, как скальпирующий сове
FREE
Pivot Point Expert
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates support and resistance prices in multi-timeframe with different formulation and draw them on the chart that style do you choose. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Formulations: Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark, Floor, Fibonacci Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Levels: PP, S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5, TC, BC and Middle Points Why do you need this indicator: Tim
FREE
RSIBandsTREND
Cihan Abalioglu
Indicators
RSIBandsTREND is a custom trend-focused indicator that enhances the classic RSI approach by visualizing dynamic upper and lower bands based on RSI calculations. It plots three clean bands (upper, lower, and midline) directly on the chart, helping traders identify overbought and oversold zones with precision. Features: Three-band system: upper, lower, and center RSI lines EMA-smoothed RSI band calculation Clear trend zone visualization on chart Works on all timeframes (M1 to Monthly) Fully opt
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
Deviation of each indicator MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
3 (2)
Indicators
[Deviation of each indicator MT4] is a collection of 18 indicators, and one of them can be arbitrarily selected to participate in the calculation. It can calculate the deviation form of each indicator and can prompt an alarm. Parameter setting description: [indicators] is to choose one of the 18 indicators to participate in the calculation (this parameter is very important) . [period] is a common cycle for each indicator. [Method] is the MA mode of some indicators. [Apply_to] is the applic
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicators
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Supporti e Resistenze
Diego Bonifacio
Indicators
This indicator for MT4 automatically draws support and resistance levels based on fractals, highlighting key areas of the market where the price could reverse or slow down. Fractals are graphical structures that identify significant highs and lows, thus forming a dynamic system of support and resistance levels. The indicator allows you to visualize these levels directly on the chart, facilitating technical analysis and identifying potential entry or exit points in the market. It is an ideal too
FREE
Trend Master Ultra
Andrei Telegin
Indicators
TrendMaster Ultra | Structure-Based Trading Without Guesswork Tired of indicators that repaint after the fact? Sick of counter-trend oscillator signals firing in the middle of a powerful move, and endless stop-losses triggered by market noise? TrendMaster Ultra is not just another arrow indicator; it is an intelligent filter of market reality for MetaTrader 4. The system combines strict Price Action logic (Smart Money Concepts) with adaptive technical analysis. This tool takes over the most co
FREE
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
4 (9)
Indicators
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
Time To Trade GG MT4
Pham Quoc Gia
3 (1)
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review