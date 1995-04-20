MATrend
- Indicatori
- Michiel Pieter Christiaan Willem Van Brouwershaven
- Versione: 1.0
MATrend indicator makes the directional trend of the current market easily recognizable.
Settings:
- MA Period: The amount of candles taken into consideration for the calculation of the moving average;
- MA Method: The method used for the calculation of the moving average. Selectable methods are:
- Simple averaging;
- Exponential averaging;
- Smoothed averaging;
- Linear-weighed averaging;
Usage:
The color of the indcator will change based on the slope of the MA.
- Green: The indicator has a bullish slope;
- Red: The indicator has a bearish slope;
- Gray: When the direction is not clear;
Both the selected period and the selected method have a significant impact on the behaviour of this indicator. A smaller period will result in an MA that follows the short-term price movements more closely than a large period. A large period will generally be less influenced by short-term movements and instead represent a longer-term movement.