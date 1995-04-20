MATrend

MATrend indicator makes the directional trend of the current market easily recognizable.

Settings:

  • MA Period: The amount of candles taken into consideration for the calculation of the moving average;
  • MA Method: The method used for the calculation of the moving average. Selectable methods are: 
    1. Simple averaging;
    2. Exponential averaging;
    3. Smoothed averaging;
    4. Linear-weighed averaging;

Usage:

The color of the indcator will change based on the slope of the MA.

  • Green: The indicator has a bullish slope;
  • Red: The indicator has a bearish slope;
  • Gray: When the direction is not clear;

Both the selected period and the selected method have a significant impact on the behaviour of this indicator. A smaller period will result in an MA that follows the short-term price movements more closely than a large period. A large period will generally be less influenced by short-term movements and instead represent a longer-term movement. 






