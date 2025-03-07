Supporti e Resistenze

This indicator for MT4 automatically draws support and resistance levels based on fractals, highlighting key areas of the market where the price could reverse or slow down. Fractals are graphical structures that identify significant highs and lows, thus forming a dynamic system of support and resistance levels. The indicator allows you to visualize these levels directly on the chart, facilitating technical analysis and identifying potential entry or exit points in the market. It is an ideal tool for traders who are looking to exploit price movements in relation to fractal patterns and improve the accuracy of their trading strategies.


The supports and resistances identified on the chart are calculated on the H1, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly timeframes.

By hovering the cursor over the lines a label will identify the reference timeframe.

From the inputs it is possible to change the colors and style of the lines.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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