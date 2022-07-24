Ultra Fast Moving Average

NEW FEATURE !

Now you can select the option of two MA to see the amazing MA cross of Two UFMA.


With the fast reaction of this MA you can avoid most of the false signals of a normal MA Cross.


New formula to calculate moving average, it quickly adapts to the price but maintains the analysis to determine if a change in trend is necessary.


Input Parameters:


Period: used to select the number of bars to use for calculations.

Mode: Mode to use for the calculation of the moving average > SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.

Price: Price to use for the calculation of the moving average > Open, Close, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Smoothing: Is a setting to apply a small smoothing of the UFMA.


Dual MA Mode: Allow the visualization of a second UFMA with the same input parameters.

Period 

Mode

Price

Smoothing

All same settings for the second UFMA


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Joel Rosario Beltre
Utilities
Title: News History Downloader with Filters for MetaTrader 5 Enhance your trading analysis with the News History Downloader script for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows traders to effortlessly download historical news data from the MQL5 news feed directly into a convenient CSV file. Make informed trading decisions by filtering news events based on country and importance (impact level), focusing on crucial data for comprehensive market analysis. Key Features: - Effortless Historical New
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