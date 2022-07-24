Ultra Fast Moving Average

NEW FEATURE !

Now you can select the option of two MA to see the amazing MA cross of Two UFMA.


With the fast reaction of this MA you can avoid most of the false signals of a normal MA Cross.


New formula to calculate moving average, it quickly adapts to the price but maintains the analysis to determine if a change in trend is necessary.


Input Parameters:


Period: used to select the number of bars to use for calculations.

Mode: Mode to use for the calculation of the moving average > SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.

Price: Price to use for the calculation of the moving average > Open, Close, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Smoothing: Is a setting to apply a small smoothing of the UFMA.


Dual MA Mode: Allow the visualization of a second UFMA with the same input parameters.

Period 

Mode

Price

Smoothing

All same settings for the second UFMA


