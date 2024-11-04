Supertrend MQL5
- Indicators
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Jordan Lancheros Calderobi👨💻 About Me:
I am a developer specializing in creating bots for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5), with expertise in algorithmic programming, automated trading strategies, and custom indicator optimization. My focus is on delivering innovative and efficient solutions for traders of all levels.
🔧 Skills:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool designed for traders who seek clarity in identifying bullish and bearish market trends. Built for MQL5, it provides real-time analysis and helps users make informed trading decisions by highlighting entry and exit points. With customizable settings, this indicator adapts to various market conditions, ensuring flexibility and accuracy in trading strategies.