TP Trends

TP Trend Bars Indicator is a trend following technical indicator which is based on price action focusing on the swing highs and lows.


This indicator plots 2 types of lines.

The first line is a dotted line, represnting the short-term trend. The second line is a solid line, representing the long term trend


Lines which are below the price action when on a bullish trend and above the price when the trend is bearish

The solid line also changes color to indicate trend direction

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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