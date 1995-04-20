TP Trends

TP Trend Bars Indicator is a trend following technical indicator which is based on price action focusing on the swing highs and lows.


This indicator plots 2 types of lines.

The first line is a dotted line, represnting the short-term trend. The second line is a solid line, representing the long term trend


Lines which are below the price action when on a bullish trend and above the price when the trend is bearish

The solid line also changes color to indicate trend direction

