Perfected MA HTF

Perfected MA (Moving Average) HTF (Higher Time Frame) is perhaps the most advanced and reliable HTF indicator. Highly optimized in terms of execution, the indicator comes with standard settings of the MA indicator which is supplied with the MT4 platform.

Place the indicator on the chart, any timeframe.  You may select a higher time frame in indicator inputs. The same indicator can be used on a chart multiple times to draw MA from multiple timeframes or for different MA values.

A must-have tool to overlay the MA from a higher time frame on the existing chart with a lower time frame.

"People who don’t use the tools given to them only injure themselves."

"We shape our tools and afterward our tools shape us." 


Key Features

  • Highly Optimized: Perhaps the fastest MA HTF indicator out there.  Only updates the newly appeared candles and doesn't update the past candles. Filters duplicate ticks received in MT4. This feature alone makes it extremely suitable for running on VPS.
  • Update Running Candle: Some EAs don't require reading the running candle [0] value. Thus ignoring its case saves good value CPU cycles on VPS. This is another feature contributing to optimization.
  • Error Checks: Indicator overlays MA from higher time from or current time frame.  In case erroneously we toggle the chart's time frame to a higher time frame than that selected in the indicator for overlaying, it will shift to the current time frame.
  • All Parameters of the Standard Moving Average are applicable.
  • Coded With Care: Unlike many poorly coded indicators out there, this will never explode (shattering of buffer values) when newer candles appear due to dragging of the chart on the left or bulk appearance of candles on right after sudden connection of a disconnected terminal.

Errors or Bug Fixing

Though extreme care and testing has been done for this indicator, we are still humans and mistakes/bugs can arise. Please report the same and we will always be ready to fix them up at the earliest.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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