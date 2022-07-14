Perfected Stoch HTF

Perfected Stochastic HTF (Higher Time Frame) is perhaps the most advanced and reliable HTF indicator. Highly optimized in terms of execution, the indicator comes with standard settings of the Stoch indicator which is supplied with the MT4 platform.

Place the indicator on the chart, any timeframe.  You may select a higher time frame in indicator inputs. The same indicator can be used on a chart multiple times to draw Stoch from multiple timeframes or for different Stoch values.

A must-have tool to overlay the Stoch from a higher time frame on the existing chart with a lower time frame.

"People who don’t use the tools given to them only injure themselves."

"We shape our tools and afterward our tools shape us." 

Perfected Stoch HTF has tremendous potential in terms of different values of stochastics and stochastics overlays from higher time frame.  It all depends upon ones strategy and the limits of his/her aggressiveness.

Key Features

  • Highly Optimized: Perhaps the fastest MA HTF indicator out there.  Only updates the newly appeared candles and doesn't update the past candles. Filters duplicate ticks received in MT4. This feature alone makes it extremely suitable for running on VPS.
  • Update Running Candle: Some EAs don't require reading the running candle [0] value. Thus ignoring its case saves good value CPU cycles on VPS. This is another feature contributing to optimization.
  • Error Checks: Indicator overlays MA from higher time from or current time frame.  In case erroneously we toggle the chart's time frame to a higher time frame than that selected in the indicator for overlaying, it will shift to the current time frame.
  • All Parameters of the Standard Moving Average are applicable.
  • Coded With Care: Unlike many poorly coded indicators out there, this will never explode (shattering of buffer values) when newer candles appear due to dragging of the chart on the left or bulk appearance of candles on right after sudden connection of a disconnected terminal.
The product is very similar to the Perfected MA HTF and Perfected RSI HTF.  However, this one is not free. We wish that the MQL5 management can reduce the minimum price value below $30.

Errors or Bug Fixing

Though extreme care and testing has been done for this indicator, we are still humans and mistakes/bugs can arise. Please report the same and we will always be ready to fix them up at the earliest.


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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