Vini MT5

Vini MT5 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 5. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition.

The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1), each with its own internal optimized parameter set.


CORE FEATURES


Multi-symbol trading from a single instance: attach the EA to one chart and trade up to 22 symbols simultaneously, defined in the Symbol List. To operate only on the current chart symbol, leave the list empty.

Adaptive parameters: signal generation parameters (shadow thresholds, candle ranges, stop distances, trailing distances, breakeven levels) automatically adjust based on the relationship between ATR and Average Daily Range (ADR), as well as the Stochastic Oscillator reading. This eliminates the need to manually configure parameters for low/high volatility scenarios.

Internal parameter table by symbol: each supported symbol has a pre-tuned parameter set covering signal sensitivity, stop levels, candle range and shadow thresholds. Symbols not in the table use default fallback values.

Multi-timeframe execution: the EA processes M15, M30 and H1 simultaneously, with independent magic numbers per timeframe to track positions individually.

Dual filtering system: Choppiness Index filter (Disabled, Strict or Relaxed mode per symbol) blocks trades during sideways markets; Pivot Point filter prevents buying near resistance and selling near support, with dynamic tolerance based on current market conditions.

Dynamic risk management: stop loss, take profit and trailing stop adjust according to ATR variation and Stochastic position. Take profit factor of 2.618 applied to a stop loss bounded between 0.618 and 1.382 of the ADR.

Daily limits: independent daily profit and loss limits, configurable as a percentage of account equity. Trading stops automatically when either limit is reached.

Optional Friday closure: positions can be automatically closed before weekends on symbols that do not trade on Saturday.

Hedge account support: designed for and tested on hedge accounts.


DEFAULT SYMBOLS


The EA includes pre-tuned parameters for the following groups:

  • Indices: DE40, JP225, US500, US2000, USTEC (and aliases such as GER40, JPN225, US100, NAS100).
  • Forex: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY.
  • Metals: XAGUSD, XAUEUR, XAUUSD (and aliases SILVER, GOLD).
  • Stocks and ETFs: AAPL, AFRM, AMZN, COIN, DELL, IUSG, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, SOXX, UPST (and aliases such as APPLE, AMAZON, NVIDIA).

The default Symbol List uses a curated subset of these instruments. The complete list can be edited in the EA inputs.


INPUT PARAMETERS


Trading Symbols

  • Symbol List: comma-separated list of symbols to trade (maximum 22 symbols per instance). Leave empty to operate only on the current chart symbol.

Risk Management

  • Risk Mode: Percentage (risk per trade as percentage of account balance), Fixed Lot (constant lot size) or Amount (fixed monetary value at risk).
  • Risk Size: numerical value associated with the selected Risk Mode.

Daily Controls

  • Daily Profit Limit: maximum daily profit allowed, as a percentage of account equity. Set to 0 to disable.
  • Daily Loss Limit: maximum daily loss allowed, as a percentage of account equity. Set to 0 to disable.

Weekend Closure

  • Close Positions on Friday: when enabled, closes all open positions before the end of Friday session on symbols that do not trade on Saturday.


REQUIREMENTS


Hedge account is recommended.

Sufficient historical data is required for the symbols traded. The EA automatically requests historical data when needed.

Familiarity with MetaTrader 5, the Strategy Tester and risk management is strongly recommended before using the EA on a live account.


OPTIMIZATION AND BACKTESTING


To identify the most suitable symbols for your broker, run the EA in the Strategy Tester with "All symbols selected in Market Watch" mode. Leaving the Symbol List parameter blank during this test allows the EA to evaluate every symbol in the terminal Market Watch using the default parameter table.

A 5-year period combined with "OHLC for 1 minute" is recommended for an initial evaluation. Promising symbols can then be validated using "Real Ticks".

After identifying suitable instruments, run individual tests and adjust the input parameters as needed for your broker conditions.


WARNINGS


Trading involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

EA performance is sensitive to broker spreads, slippage and execution quality. Test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account.

The EA is designed for experienced traders. Beginners should test extensively in demo mode and study the EA behavior before considering live trading.

Order submission failures are logged in the Experts journal without interrupting the evaluation of other symbols. When requesting support, please provide journal entries and screenshots.


AUTHENTICITY


This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market (www.mql5.com). Copies obtained from any other source are unauthorized and may contain modifications, malicious code, or outdated versions. Only purchases through the official MQL5 Market guarantee product authenticity, automatic updates, and access to support.


SUPPORT


Support is available through the product Comments section and through the private messages system on MQL5.com.

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