Market Scanner Based on Didi Index
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 17 November 2024
- Activations: 5
UPDATE NOV 2024!!!
This Product is a Market Scanner based on Didi Index Indicator.
It's can scan all time frames of Symbols in Market Watch, client can customize according the demand, its can scan a single symbol or more than 100.
Manual: Link DriverLink do Manual Video: LINK
4- Didi Index - Sell Confirmation : Cross Down of "Curta" short moving average 3" with Long "Longa" moving average 20 ; (3x20 = Down)
How to use:
Please see the video presentation and instructions bellow:
Step 1 add the MarkerScanner file in the bookmarks folder.
Step 2 Drag to a graph in MT5 and configure as indicated in the attached Figure.
Note: Remembering that to scan:
A role to follow: Just type his name in the Symbol List. EX: WINV19
To scan some papers: Just enter the names and separate with a semicolon ";" . EX: WINV19 ; WDOX19
To scan all papers: Add the desired papers to the MT5 market watch and Symbol List of Scanner typing area: *** MARKET ***
OBS: Please after purchase contact US via CHAT to suport.
Ótimo suporte, ótimo produto.