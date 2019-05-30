Market Scanner Based on Didi Index

5

UPDATE NOV 2024!!!


This Product is a Market Scanner based on Didi Index Indicator.

It's can scan all time frames of Symbols in Market Watch, client can customize according the demand, its can scan a single symbol or more than 100.

Manual: Link Driver

Link do Manual Video: LINK

The Scanner informs 4 kind of signals, all alerts are providing from Didi Index Indicator:

1 - Didi Index - Alert of Buy : Cross up of "Curta" short moving average 3" with moving average 8; (3x8 = UP)

3 - Didi Index - Alert of Sell: Cross Down of "Curta" short moving average 3" with moving average 8; (3x8 = Down)

3- Didi Index - Buy Confirmation  : Cross up of "Curta" short moving average 3" with  Long "Longa"  moving average 20 ;  (3x20 = UP)

4- Didi Index - Sell Confirmation  : Cross Down of "Curta" short moving average 3" with  Long "Longa"  moving average 20 ; (3x20 = Down)

How to use:
Please see the video presentation and instructions bellow: 

Step 1 add the MarkerScanner file in the bookmarks folder.

Step 2  Drag to a graph in MT5 and configure as indicated in the attached Figure.

Note: Remembering that to scan:

A role to follow: Just type his name in the Symbol List. EX: WINV19

To scan some papers: Just enter the names and separate with a semicolon ";" . EX: WINV19 ; WDOX19

To scan all papers: Add the desired papers to the MT5 market watch and Symbol List of Scanner typing area: *** MARKET ***

OBS: Please after purchase contact US via CHAT to suport.

Reviews 1
SAMUEL R SOARES
64
SAMUEL R SOARES 2024.11.16 13:05 
 

Ótimo suporte, ótimo produto.

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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Strategy description can be seen in the attached video( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzN1fEZmc40 ). This hedging strategy strictly follows what is presented in the video. The strategy works on any pair of forex, crypto, indices and other derivatives. Through the settings, you can customize the size of lots, add pairs for operation, and profit and loss points. The distance between sell and buy orders must be configured according to the number of decimal places of the pairs that will be tra
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SAMUEL R SOARES
64
SAMUEL R SOARES 2024.11.16 13:05 
 

Ótimo suporte, ótimo produto.

Cristiano Konrad
497
Reply from developer Cristiano Konrad 2024.11.17 19:26
Efetuei as modificações no indicador. Veja se está ok, qualquer coisa avise. No MT5 clique com o botão direito do mouse na pasta onde ele está e depois clique na opção atualizar. Desse forma ele vai atualizar a versão que está aqui no portal para o seu terminal.
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