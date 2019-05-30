Market Scanner Based on Didi Index

The Scanner informs 4 kind of signals, all alerts are providing from Didi Index Indicator:

1 - Didi Index - Alert of Buy : Cross up of "Curta" short moving average 3" with moving average 8; (3x8 = UP)

3 - Didi Index - Alert of Sell: Cross Down of "Curta" short moving average 3" with moving average 8; (3x8 = Down)

3- Didi Index - Buy Confirmation : Cross up of "Curta" short moving average 3" with Long "Longa" moving average 20 ; (3x20 = UP)

4- Didi Index - Sell Confirmation : Cross Down of "Curta" short moving average 3" with Long "Longa" moving average 20 ; (3x20 = Down)

How to use:

Please see the video presentation and instructions bellow:



Step 1 add the MarkerScanner file in the bookmarks folder.

Step 2 Drag to a graph in MT5 and configure as indicated in the attached Figure.

Note: Remembering that to scan:

A role to follow: Just type his name in the Symbol List. EX: WINV19

To scan some papers: Just enter the names and separate with a semicolon ";" . EX: WINV19 ; WDOX19

To scan all papers: Add the desired papers to the MT5 market watch and Symbol List of Scanner typing area: *** MARKET ***