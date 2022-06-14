DemsFx Trend Rider EA

1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable breakout trading strategy with a touch of Price Action pattern that is highly effective with over 80% accurate entry on Scalping and Trend following trading pattern.

2. The EA created a good money management system with a low draw down and options for Number of Trades, Auto SL and  Auto trade trailing....

3. The EA has option to select trade direction (BUY ONLY, SELL ONLY OR BUY & SELL).

4. The EA has option to set TP in Pips or Money.. Note: If you want to use TP in pips, Leave the TP money as default.

5. The expert advisor works best as from 5minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal....

6. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair...

7. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor..

8. Recommended amount: $150, Before using on a live account, please test on Demo account first to find your best settings or contact me on telegram for assistance...

Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adviser, I recommend you run it on a VPS 24/7... 

Contact me on Telegram https://t.me/DemsFx to get your VPS and more info about the Expert Adviser

Good Luck and Happy Trading..

#DEMSFX

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