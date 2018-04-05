DemsFx Kidda PipTaker EA Buy

1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with a touch of Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate for a sniper entry system. The EA have a good money management System..

2. The expert advisor works best as from 5minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal....

3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices...

4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor..

5. Recommended amount: 100$ Default settings is not recommended for any pair, before using on a live account, please test on Demo account first to find your best settings or contact me on telegram for assistance...

Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adviser, I recommend you run it on a VPS 24/7...

Contact me on Telegram @DemsFx to get your VPS and more info about the Expert Advisor

Good Luck and Happy Trading..







