DemsFx TrendSniper Master EA

1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable breakout trading strategy with a touch of Price Action pattern that is highly effective with over 80% accurate entry on Scalping and Trend following trading pattern.. Contact me to test the updated version that works more accurately i couldn't upload it on MQL5 because EA is built with a custom indicator.

2. The EA has a good money management system with a low draw down and options for Number of Trades.

3.  The EA  have Auto SL/TP, Break Even/Profit Lock and  Auto trade trailing....

4. The EA has option to set TP in Pips or you let it close Automatically when there is a reverse signal..

5. The expert advisor works best as from 30 Minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal....

6. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair...

7. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor..

8. Recommended amount: $300, Before using on a live account, please test on Demo account first to find your best settings or contact me on telegram for assistance...

Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adviser, I recommend you run it on a VPS 24/7... 

Contact me on Telegram https://t.me/DemsFx to get your VPS and to Get also DemsFx TrendSniper  Premium Strategy/Indicator for the EA to work smoothly and for any info about the Expert Adviser

Good Luck and Happy Trading..

#DEMSFX


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ToTheMoon MT5
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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