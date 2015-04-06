Advanced Moving Averages
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
Advanced Moving Average
- Example of how the EA works: When the fast moving average line crosses over the slow moving average line, from below it to above it, this implies that the instrument is in an uptrend, hence a potential buy trade might be opened
- This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate moving average cross over criteria:
- There are 3 Moving Average Crossover input parameter sets
- Each set allows you to set the bars used for the Fast and Slow moving average line
- And it also allows you to indicate up to 7 timeframe which you want to crossover to work on
- There fore this is an extremely robust Moving Average Crossover tool
Key info
- Works on any pair
- Recommended capital: $1k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01
- Use it at your own risk, use capital you can afford to lose
Key features
- Extremely lean code and very fast strategy testing
- Unique and well programmed parameters designed to mitigate risk based on the user's preference
- Optional Stop Loss parameter allows users to turn the martingale recovery method off:
- you'll be surprised at the lack of a stop loss function on most martingale EAs
- to do that, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter
INPUT PARAMETERS
Trade Settings
- Lots - The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers
- Lot Exponent - The rate at which the lot size increases
- Lot Exponent Multiplier - The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases
- Take Profit - Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes.
- TP Multiplier - The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)
- Point Step - The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed
- Point Step Multiplier - The rate at which the Point Step increases
Risk Management
- Stop Loss - The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input.
- (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)
- Max Open Orders - Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders
- Open Subsequent trades on new candle - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle
- Open only if current price is worse off than previous trade - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open if all the trades in the set are in a loss
Moving Averages Settings
- Fast MA - This is the number of bars used to determine the FAST MA curve (number has to be smaller than "SLOW MA")
- Fast Shift - This is the number of bars which the MA value lags by. Use Zero for the latest price, but zero might result in repainting
- Slow MA - This is the number of bars used to determine the SLOW MA curve (number has to be larger than "FAST MA")
- Slow Shift - This is the number of bars which the MA value lags by. Use Zero for the latest price, but zero might result in repainting
- MA type - Input a number from 0 to 3 to determine the type of moving average used.
- 0=Simple moving average
- 1=Exponential moving average
- 2=Smoothed moving average
- 3=LinearWeighted Moving average
- MA price - Input a number from 0 to 6 which will determine the price used to calculate the Moving Average value
- 0=Close
- 1=Open
- 2=High
- 3=Low
- 4=Median
- 5=HighLowClose
- 6=HighLowCloseClose
- MA timeframe1 -
- It doesnt matter what timeframe your chart is set at
- Use this parameter to determine the timeframe which you want the MA crossover to operate in
- There are 7 of such parameters, this allows you to set the MA crossover criteria which will be effective for 7 different timeframes
- MA timeframe2 and onwards - same concept as above