Advanced Moving Averages

Advanced Moving Average

  • Example of how the EA works: When the fast moving average line crosses over the slow moving average line, from below it to above it, this implies that the instrument is in an uptrend, hence a potential buy trade might be opened
  • This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate moving average cross over criteria:
    • There are 3 Moving Average Crossover input parameter sets
    • Each set allows you to set the bars used for the Fast and Slow moving average line
    • And it also allows you to indicate up to 7 timeframe which you want to crossover to work on
  • There fore this is an extremely robust Moving Average Crossover tool

Key info

  • Works on any pair 
  • Recommended capital: $1k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01 
  • Use it at your own risk, use capital you can afford to lose

Key features

  • Extremely lean code and very fast strategy testing
  • Unique and well programmed parameters designed to mitigate risk based on the user's preference
  • Optional Stop Loss parameter allows users to turn the martingale recovery method off:
    • you'll be surprised at the lack of a stop loss function on most martingale EAs
    • to do that, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter


INPUT PARAMETERS

Trade Settings
    •  Lots - The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers
    •  Lot Exponent - The rate at which the lot size increases
    •  Lot Exponent Multiplier - The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases
    •  Take Profit - Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes. 
    •  TP Multiplier - The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)
    •  Point Step - The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed
    •  Point Step Multiplier - The rate at which the Point Step increases

Risk Management 
    •  Stop Loss - The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input.  
        - (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)
    •  Max Open Orders - Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders
    •  Open Subsequent trades on new candle - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle
    •  Open only if current price is worse off than previous trade - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open if all the trades in the set are in a loss

Moving Averages Settings
    •  Fast MA - This is the number of bars used to determine the FAST MA curve (number has to be smaller than "SLOW MA")
    •  Fast Shift - This is the number of bars which the MA value lags by. Use Zero for the latest price, but zero might result in repainting
    •  Slow MA - This is the number of bars used to determine the SLOW MA curve (number has to be larger than "FAST MA")
    •  Slow Shift - This is the number of bars which the MA value lags by. Use Zero for the latest price, but zero might result in repainting
    •  MA type - Input a number from 0 to 3 to determine the type of moving average used.
      • 0=Simple moving average
      • 1=Exponential moving average
      • 2=Smoothed moving average
      • 3=LinearWeighted Moving average
    •  MA price - Input a number from 0 to 6 which will determine the price used to calculate the Moving Average value
      • 0=Close
      • 1=Open
      • 2=High
      • 3=Low
      • 4=Median
      • 5=HighLowClose
      • 6=HighLowCloseClose
    •  MA timeframe1 
      • It doesnt matter what timeframe your chart is set at
      • Use this parameter to determine the timeframe which you want the MA crossover to operate in
      • There are 7 of such parameters, this allows you to set the MA crossover criteria which will be effective for 7 different timeframes
    •  MA timeframe2 and onwards - same concept as above











































































































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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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EA Black Dragon
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Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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