Afsida Improved Combined Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 November 2021
- A reversed engineered and improved version of the extremely popular AFSID scalper (afs-id.com).
- Includes re-modeled versions of these 2 well received scalping programs: "AF-Fibo", and "AF-TrendKiller".
- Take note that this is a high risk scalper
- Though improvements have been made to mitigate some of the risks, the risks inherent to martingale scalpers still exists, so use it at your own risk.
afsida Scalper (improved AFSID)
- This is a simple martingale scalper which works on any pair (1 Hr Chart recommended)
- Users are recommended to start with the following 3 pairs first: EURJPY, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY
- Some sample set files for can be found here:
- Using the Martingale Recovery method is optional but highly recommended
- Our Martingale recovery method is designed to be slower and more subdued than traditional martingale methods which doubles each trade resulting in quick and huge drawdowns and margin calls
- To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter
- Use it only at your own risk, do not use capital you cannot afford to lose
Recommended capital: $4k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01
Recommended Chart: 1Hr
What's New:
- Extremely lean code and fast strategy testing
- New input parameters to reduce risk, such as TP multiplier (or de-multiplier), Point Step multiplier, Stop loss (you'll be surprised that the original version does not come with a stop loss)
- New input parameters to enhance trading, such as Lot exponent multiplier, Open Subsequent trades on new candle, etc...
INPUT PARAMETERS
Trade Settings
- Lots - The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers
- Lot Exponent - The rate at which the lot size increases
- Lot Exponent Multiplier - The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases
- Take Profit - Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes.
- TP Multiplier - The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)
- Point Step - The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed
- Point Step Multiplier - The rate at which the Point Step increases
Risk Management
- Stop Loss - The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input.
- (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)
- Max Open Orders - Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders
- Open Subsequent trades on new candle - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle
- Open only if current price is worse off than previous trade - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open if all the trades in the set are in a loss
EA Settings
There are 2 inbuilt scalpers modeled based on these two popular scalpers: AF-Fibo, and AF-TrendKiller.
- Fibo/TK active - this allows you to individually turn on/off each of the 2 inbuilt scalpers.
- Close on equity drawdon % - if set to true, all trades in that set will close once drawdown of that set reaches a predefined percentage in the next parameter
- Drawdown % that will trigger close - if the previous parameter is true, all trades in that set will close once drawdown of that set reaches this percentage of equity
- Text - The text that will show up in the trades opened by this in-built scalper
- Magic index number - Identification number for the trades placed by this in-built scalper. Any random number will do.
Very good one. Be careful. Used it Saturday and Sunday on XRPUSD. If you know what you're doing, it's pretty stable. Used v1 on a demo account , it drew a 300$ balance to 28$. Used the v3 on a real account with 27$ Saturday night to Sunday 3PM, made 30c, but due to the result of the demo account, had to kill the Lot Exponent and the Multiplier, then it stayed stable for the rest of the day. Eager to test it this coming week. From the around 40 EA's I’ve tested this week, this one is one hell of a nasty, aggressive scalper. Need to keep your eyes on it, and sometimes manually intervene. I‘ll make another review once I tested the pairs this week. Tres bon travail sinon, Parfait!