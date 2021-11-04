Afsida Improved Combined Scalper

4.75

  • A reversed engineered and improved version of the extremely popular AFSID scalper (afs-id.com). 
  • Includes re-modeled versions of these 2 well received scalping programs: "AF-Fibo", and "AF-TrendKiller". 
  • Take note that this is a high risk scalper
  • Though improvements have been made to mitigate some of the risks, the risks inherent to martingale scalpers still exists, so use it at your own risk.


afsida Scalper (improved AFSID)

  • This is a simple martingale scalper which works on any pair (1 Hr Chart recommended)
  • Users are recommended to start with the following 3 pairs first: EURJPY, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY
  • Some sample set files for can be found here:
  • Using the Martingale Recovery method is optional but highly recommended
  • Our Martingale recovery method is designed to be slower and more subdued than traditional martingale methods which doubles each trade resulting in quick and huge drawdowns and margin calls
  • To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter
  • Use it only at your own risk, do not use capital you cannot afford to lose

Recommended capital: $4k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01 

Recommended Chart: 1Hr


What's New:

  • Extremely lean code and fast strategy testing
  • New input parameters to reduce risk, such as TP multiplier (or de-multiplier), Point Step multiplier, Stop loss (you'll be surprised that the original version does not come with a stop loss)
  • New input parameters to enhance trading, such as Lot exponent multiplier, Open Subsequent trades on new candle, etc...

INPUT PARAMETERS

Trade Settings
    •  Lots - The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers
    •  Lot Exponent - The rate at which the lot size increases
    •  Lot Exponent Multiplier - The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases
    •  Take Profit - Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes. 
    •  TP Multiplier - The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)
    •  Point Step - The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed
    •  Point Step Multiplier - The rate at which the Point Step increases

Risk Management 
    •  Stop Loss - The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input.  
        - (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)
    •  Max Open Orders - Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders
    •  Open Subsequent trades on new candle - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle
    •  Open only if current price is worse off than previous trade - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open if all the trades in the set are in a loss

EA Settings

There are 2 inbuilt scalpers modeled based on these two popular scalpers: AF-Fibo, and AF-TrendKiller.
    •  Fibo/TK active - this allows you to individually turn on/off each of the 2 inbuilt scalpers.
    •  Close on equity drawdon % - if set to true, all trades in that set will close once drawdown of that set reaches a predefined percentage in the next parameter
    •  Drawdown % that will trigger close -  if the previous parameter is true,  all trades in that set will close once drawdown of that set reaches this percentage of equity
    •  Text - The text that will show up in the trades opened by this in-built scalper
    •  Magic index number - Identification number for the trades placed by this  in-built scalper. Any random number will do.





Reviews 6
Clement Bongola
634
Clement Bongola 2024.06.02 16:07 
 

Very good one. Be careful. Used it Saturday and Sunday on XRPUSD. If you know what you're doing, it's pretty stable. Used v1 on a demo account , it drew a 300$ balance to 28$. Used the v3 on a real account with 27$ Saturday night to Sunday 3PM, made 30c, but due to the result of the demo account, had to kill the Lot Exponent and the Multiplier, then it stayed stable for the rest of the day. Eager to test it this coming week. From the around 40 EA's I’ve tested this week, this one is one hell of a nasty, aggressive scalper. Need to keep your eyes on it, and sometimes manually intervene. I‘ll make another review once I tested the pairs this week. Tres bon travail sinon, Parfait!

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.17 07:26 
 

Seguir las indicaciones de su AUTOR , DESCARGAR LOS SET de acuerdo al riesgo que quieras asumir . GRACIAS

take089203
64
take089203 2022.10.17 20:23 
 

Perfect for earning pocket money. Stable. Withstand rapid changes. Thank you.

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Parabolic SAR extreme When the Parabolic SAR value indicates an uptrend or downtrend, the EA will open a buy or sell trade respectively, given that all other criteria are met This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate Parabolic SAR  criteria for the EA to work on  There are 3 input parameter sets (SAR1, SAR2, and SAR3) Each set allows you to determine the parameters (such as the step and max step) for each set And within each set, you get to indicate up to 7 timeframe for the EA to operate in
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Clement Bongola
634
Clement Bongola 2024.06.02 16:07 
 

Very good one. Be careful. Used it Saturday and Sunday on XRPUSD. If you know what you're doing, it's pretty stable. Used v1 on a demo account , it drew a 300$ balance to 28$. Used the v3 on a real account with 27$ Saturday night to Sunday 3PM, made 30c, but due to the result of the demo account, had to kill the Lot Exponent and the Multiplier, then it stayed stable for the rest of the day. Eager to test it this coming week. From the around 40 EA's I’ve tested this week, this one is one hell of a nasty, aggressive scalper. Need to keep your eyes on it, and sometimes manually intervene. I‘ll make another review once I tested the pairs this week. Tres bon travail sinon, Parfait!

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.17 07:26 
 

Seguir las indicaciones de su AUTOR , DESCARGAR LOS SET de acuerdo al riesgo que quieras asumir . GRACIAS

ForexDave1
15
ForexDave1 2022.11.21 00:39 
 

Works in principal with proper risk/leverage. However, it needs a trade time filter or a MAX spread filter. Otherwise it will take new trades when market opens on Sunday evening (USA) when spreads are very high or between US and ASIAN sessions high spreads also.

take089203
64
take089203 2022.10.17 20:23 
 

Perfect for earning pocket money. Stable. Withstand rapid changes. Thank you.

Algotradingzone
34
Algotradingzone 2021.11.05 19:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tinlex.tinlex1
14
tinlex.tinlex1 2021.11.05 19:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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