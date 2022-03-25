Fibo Signal

This powerful tool helps you to easily access Fibonacci tools at different times and in different markets.

This tool has the ability to send signals based on Fibonacci as well as setting alarms to be aware of broken Fibonacci levels.

Among the capabilities of this tool are the following:



Identifies market trends

Fibonacci auto design

If Fibonacci levels are broken, it sends a message

Send Fibonacci signal





Manuals:

After selecting the target market, run the tool

In the input settings according to the middle of the chart

Select the amount of incoming candles to scan

If you want long-term analysis, use higher numbers like 500