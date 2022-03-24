MQLTrend Pro

This tool eliminates the need for anything. With the help of this tool, you can save hours of your time.

By installing this tool, you have a complete and comprehensive view of the market. Just enable the tool so that the artificial intelligence designed inside the tool starts scanning the market and measuring the market power and volume of buyers and sellers.

Powerful trend detection This tool allows you to analyze all market time periods in the shortest time without any care.

This tool automatically detects the most popular indicators on the market and uses artificial intelligence to send the signal you need.

The tool automatically draws the Fibonacci tool in the most standard way possible and issues Fibonacci signals using artificial intelligence.

Fibo automatic design

CCA signal

RSA signal

Show trends

Display artificial intelligence signal

Display Fibo signal

Show broken fibo lines

Show trend changes at turbulent intervals

Show fluctuations

Displays indicator signals

Immediate change and continuous market scan

This tool performs your mental activities in a fraction of a second for hours and provides you with everything you need to see and analyze the market.





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