MQLTrend Pro

This tool eliminates the need for anything. With the help of this tool, you can save hours of your time.
By installing this tool, you have a complete and comprehensive view of the market. Just enable the tool so that the artificial intelligence designed inside the tool starts scanning the market and measuring the market power and volume of buyers and sellers.
Powerful trend detection This tool allows you to analyze all market time periods in the shortest time without any care.
This tool automatically detects the most popular indicators on the market and uses artificial intelligence to send the signal you need.
The tool automatically draws the Fibonacci tool in the most standard way possible and issues Fibonacci signals using artificial intelligence.
Fibo automatic design
CCA signal
RSA signal
Show trends
Display artificial intelligence signal
Display Fibo signal
Show broken fibo lines
Show trend changes at turbulent intervals
Show fluctuations
Displays indicator signals
Immediate change and continuous market scan
This tool performs your mental activities in a fraction of a second for hours and provides you with everything you need to see and analyze the market.

Designed with love
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ALES OBAL
Indicators
Seconds timeframe generator for MT4  (S1, S5, S10, S15, S20, S30). Features  1. Indicator generates timeframes in real time, with each new tick on the spot. 2. Indicator is also measuring point distance from extreme to extreme when hovered "This additionally shows us how strong movements are". Advantages 1. Easy to spot best entry and exit points. 2. You can easily trade news releases where market is very volatile. 3. You can also easily trade very slow market conditions and spot tre
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